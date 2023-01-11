Former PSG manager open to replacing Graham Potter at Chelsea: Reports 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly open to replacing under-fire Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Earlier in September, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association, and appointed the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss as their new head coach. Potter, who was the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Since then, Potter has been in charge of 19 matches for the Stamford Bridge outfit, registering eight wins, four draws and seven losses in the process. He is currently under huge pressure, with his club slipping to 10th in the Premier League table – 10 points adrift of fourth place.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Still told, as from the very start, there is full confidence and patience in Graham Potter at Chelsea. Potter sought assurances when he joined that there would be no knee-jerk reaction if #UCL wasn’t achieved or results took time. Still told, as from the very start, there is full confidence and patience in Graham Potter at Chelsea. Potter sought assurances when he joined that there would be no knee-jerk reaction if #UCL wasn’t achieved or results took time. https://t.co/VArx4K3OW7

According to The Sun, Chelsea's board are considering Potter's future in light of the club's dismal performances since the turn of the year. However, the top-brass are expected to give him the rest of January to turn things around with the help of new star signings like Joao Felix.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is said to be waiting in the wings if the Blues decide to part ways with Potter in the near future. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager, who was sacked by PSG last year, is prepared to take over at Stamford Bridge as he still has a house in London.

Despite helping PSG lift their record 10th Ligue 1 title last season, the Argentine was fired ahead of the 2022-23 term. He also guided the club to the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions trophies.

Earlier last week, Potter reflected on his club's form. He told reporters:

"The results in a small space of time are not positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct. We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it's not nice. But that's where we are at the moment."

Chelsea, on the other hand, are next scheduled to face Fulham in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Thursday (January 12).

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Frank Leboeuf doesn't think Graham Potter is the right man for Chelsea "You have find someone who can bring something different to Chelsea."Frank Leboeuf doesn't think Graham Potter is the right man for Chelsea "You have find someone who can bring something different to Chelsea." 👀Frank Leboeuf doesn't think Graham Potter is the right man for Chelsea 😮 https://t.co/IRx6aaH0ya

Chelsea among 3 Premier League clubs keen to sign PSG superstar: Reports

According to Debate, Chelsea are among three Premier League outfits interested in snapping up PSG forward Neymar. Manchester City and Newcastle United are the two other English teams in the transfer race.

PSG are keen to offload the Brazil superstar to get his exorbitant salary off their books. The club have also decided on his sale to finance Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's stay in Paris beyond this campaign.

Neymar, 30, arrived at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona for a record fee of £198 million in the summer of 2017. Since then, he has helped the club lift a total of 13 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles.

Poll : 0 votes