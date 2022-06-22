France international puts aside interest from other teams due to possibility of Barcelona move: Reports

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is currently favoring a transfer to Barcelona ahead of other interested sides, according to reports.

The France international made 45 appearances across all competitions last campaign. He has become one of the most highly-rated central defenders in European football.

Kounde helped Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in La Liga, which ensured the side qualified for Champions League football. However, the 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Ramon Sanchez Stadium this summer.

Atopahene🤴🏾 @_Atopahene Talks have begun between Barcelona and Sevilla for Kounde. This should be interesting because that defense needs fixing should be a huge boost in the defensive department. Talks have begun between Barcelona and Sevilla for Kounde. This should be interesting because that defense needs fixing should be a huge boost in the defensive department. https://t.co/c0nCEQXbUc

According to SPORT (as per The Sun), Kounde has agreed to a five-year deal with Chelsea to become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. Sevilla, though, are looking for a fee of around £56 million for the player.

However, Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Barcelona want to make the pacy defender their first signing of the summer. Kounde is said to be more interested in playing for the five-time European champions next season.

The Catalonian club may struggle to secure the Frenchman, however, due to their poor financial situation.

The Sun have also reported that Sevilla were furious with Kounde for making a pre-existing injury worse while on international duty with France, which ultimately required an operation.

Antonio Rudiger admits he turned down Barcelona to join Real Madrid

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new central defender this summer due to the loss of Andreas Christensen and Rudiger, with the latter joining Los Blancos on a four-year contract.

Speaking at his opening press conference at the Bernabeu, the 29-year-old claimed that he turned down a move to Barca in favor of their arch-rivals, as he stated (via The Metro):

"Yes, there was interest from Barcelona. But I told my brother [and agent] it was Real or nothing. The first time there was contact it wasn’t really myself, it was my agent. That was in September last year."

"The second time, when I spoke directly with Mr. [Carlo] Ancelotti, was in April. That was the most important moment. That was when I made my choice."

The Blaugrana are also on the hunt for a top-class centre-half this summer. Reports have claimed that legendary defender Gerard Pique will be allowed to leave Camp Nou during the current window.

