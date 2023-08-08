Frankfurt willing to accept PSG attacker as makeweight in €100m Randal Kolo Muani deal: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could convince Eintracht Frankfurt to sell Randal Kolo Muani by including Hugo Ekitike in a player-plus-cash deal, according to German broadcaster SPORT1.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights are seriously considering signing Kolo Muani, 24, this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options. Frankfurt, though, are reluctant to sell the France international and have slapped a lofty €100 million price tag on him.

PSG, meanwhile, could have a card up their sleeve to persuade Frankfurt to sell Kolo Muani in the shape of Ekitike. They could offer the center-forward, who the Bundesliga club are long-term admirers of, in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Kolo Muani.

Les Parisiens signed Ekitike, 21, from Stade Reims on loan with an obligation to buy for €28.5 million last summer. The Frenchman made just 12 Ligue 1 starts last season and is not deemed indisposable at the Parc des Princes despite making his transfer permanent last month.

Frankfurt, for their part, want to prepare for life without Kolo Muani in the event that a club meet their demands. The German outfit are aware that beginning the search for a new striker after sanctioning the Frenchman's exit could see potential targets' prices skyrocket.

The Bundesliga club are, therefore, willing to accept Ekitike plus a significant amount of cash for Kolo Muani, according to the aforementioned source. It now remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement over the transfer fee involved.

PSG have had a busy summer transfer window so far, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos leaving. While Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could still depart the club, the Parisians have made nine new additions to their squad.

How has PSG target Randal Kolo Muani fared for Frankfurt?

Eintracht Frankfurt signed Randal Kolo Muani on a free transfer from FC Nantes last summer. The striker moved to Germany following a six-and-a-half-year spell at the French club. He bagged 23 goals and 16 assists from 87 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Kolo Muani hit the ground running at Frankfurt last season, immediately establishing himself as a key player for them. He scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 games across competitions for them. Only Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug (16) netted more Bundesliga goals than the Frenchman last term.

Frankfurt are under no pressure to sell Kolo Muani as he is contracted to them until 2027. However, they could struggle to retain his services if PSG met their €100 million valuation of the striker. A player-plus-cash deal involving Hugo Ekitike could also be too hard to refuse for them.