French prosecutors request trial of PSG star Achraf Hakimi for alleged sexual assault charges: Reports

According to a report by Le Parisien, the Nanterre prosecutor's office has requested the trial of Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi for an alleged sexual assault charge. This comes after a 26-year-old woman reportedly accused the right-back of sexually assaulting her in February 2023.

The aforementioned source reported that a request has been made to the Hauts-de-Seine departmental criminal court to officially accuse him. While it is reportedly up to the investigating judge to affirm or reject the request to try Hakimi, he faces up to 15 years in jail if tried for the alleged offense.

Le Parisien also claimed that the said lady visited the right-back’s home on a Friday evening in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris. During her visit, the alleged sexual assault took place, and the lady reportedly stormed out of his house.

Afterwards, the 24-year-old lady reportedly texted her friend to come and pick her and the lady allegedly reported the incident to the police. However, she reportedly didn't file a complaint but provided messages sent to her friends as evidence of her alleged traumatic experience.

Meanwhile, the right-back recently posted a picture on his Instagram where he seemed to be enjoying his time off the pitch in Puerto Rico (USA). Hakimi also linked up with Kylian Mbappe, his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and the duo attended several events together.

During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Hakimi registered a remarkable display for Luis Enrique's side. In seven appearances, registered two goals and two assists as PSG emerged as the runners-up following their 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the final.

Achraf Hakimi will also be looking to return in time for PSG's UEFA Super Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur. The encounter will be played at the Stadio Friuli in Italy on Wednesday, August 13.

“I’m happy that people think I’m capable of winning the Ballon d’Or - Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Achraf Hakimi once revealed he's delighted that people feel he could win the Ballon d’Or. However, he added that it is up to the journalists to choose the winner of the prestigious award.

During an interview in June 2025, Achraf Hakimi said (via ParisFans):

“I’m happy that people think I’m capable of winning the Ballon d’Or. It’s the journalists who have to decide who wins it, but it gives me pleasure to be among the best in the world and to give people pleasure.”

Last season, the versatile right-back was a key player for the Parisians. In 55 appearances across competitions, he contributed 11 goals and 16 assists.

He also played a key part as PSG won both the 2024-25 Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League. They also won both domestic cups.

