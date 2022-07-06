“Full agreement in place” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United midfielder is set to leave in deal worth up to £13 million

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to join newly-promoted Fulham in a £10 million-plus add-ons deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Pereira, 26, will join Fulham on a three-year deal with an option of a further year.

Romano posted on his Twitter:

"Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season."

"Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season. Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it's all set to be done."

The Brazilian midfielder has found game time hard to come by at Old Trafford and has spent a large majority of his United career out on loan.

He was sent on loan to Brazilian side Flamengo last season, where he made 29 appearances, scoring three goals and creating two assists.

Pereira will leave Manchester United, having made just 75 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

The attacking midfielder joins Marco Silva's Fulham, who will be looking to build on their impressive promotion to the Premier League.

The Cottagers won the EFL Championship with 90 points, and have made a quick return to the top tier having been relegated the season prior.

Pereira can expect to be afforded much more game time than what he has been given at Manchester United.

Another midfielder leaves Manchester United

Andreas Pereira is the latest midfield departure

Manchester United have been depleted in their midfield options following a number of key departures this summer.

Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have all left the Red Devils. Pereira has now joined the list.

United will hope to sign someone to strengthen their midfield this summer. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong sits atop their wishlist. The Dutchman is reportedly expected to join them before their pre-season tour commences in Australia on July 13.

The Red Devils have sealed the signing of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer following the expiration of his short-term deal with Brentford (via Fabrizio Romano).

"Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed. Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia."

Erik ten Hag seems keen to tinker with the midfield at his disposal and given the number of departures, he is quite inclined to make reinforcements.

United fans will be intrigued to see how the Dutch coach manages Donny Van de Beek, who returns to the club from Everton.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Toffees. However, his injury issues meant he couldn't make much of an impact at the club.

Ten Hag could reignite the Dutchman's fine form which saw him heralded during his time in the Eredvisie.

