Gini Wijnaldum among 5 PSG stars ready to leave this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio midfielder is one of the five star players ready to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The Ligue 1 leaders could be set for yet another summer of massive changes after another underwhelming campaign.

PSG bowed out of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage, after throwing away a two-goal lead in a span of 45 minutes.

Hadrien Grenier has reported that five Parisian stars could be set for the exit path from Paris this summer, including Wijnaldum.

• Di Maria is more and more likely to leave in June.

• Dagba, Diallo, Wijnaldum, Icardi, Paredes, Gueye, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Herrera, Draxler will NOT be retained if an offer comes in. PSG’s board want to regenerate the squad !• Di Maria is more and more likely to leave in June.• Dagba, Diallo, Wijnaldum, Icardi, Paredes, Gueye, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Herrera, Draxler will NOT be retained if an offer comes in. @lequipe PSG’s board want to regenerate the squad !• Di Maria is more and more likely to leave in June.• Dagba, Diallo, Wijnaldum, Icardi, Paredes, Gueye, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Herrera, Draxler will NOT be retained if an offer comes in. @lequipe 🔦❌

The Dutch midfielder joined Mauricio Pochettino's side last summer on a free transfer after the expiration of his Liverpool contract.

Wijnaldum has found it tough to nail a regular starting spot in Paris and he could be on the move again this summer.

-Van der Vaart 🗣️"It was a mistake for Wijnaldum to choose PSG. Now he will understand the importance of choices" #LFC -Van der Vaart 🗣️"It was a mistake for Wijnaldum to choose PSG. Now he will understand the importance of choices" #LFC #PSG -Van der Vaart https://t.co/PTLFvbvg9P

Another player who could leave is Julian Draxler. The German international joined the French club from Wolfsburg in 2017 but has struggled with a regular first-team spot.

He has been used sparingly this season as well, with Draxler making only 24 appearances this season, most of them second-half subs. He is still only 28 and could make a new start to his career elsewhere.

Draxler has admitted that he needs more game time ahead of the Qatar World Cup to be held later this year. He told Ligue 1:

"I need to play more games for the World Cup. We'll see what happens this summer."

Right-back Colin Dagba is also headed for a potential exit with Achraf Hakimi having established himself as the first-choice player in that position.

Dagba has been reduced to just three Ligue 1 appearances this season and hence might seek a future away from the club.

Former Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi might also leave, given his troublesome spell at the club. He is not a regular starter with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria all ahead of him in the pecking order.

SportzGlobal01 @SportzGlobal01 Mauro Icardi adventure at PSG seems to have now come to an end. According to what was reported by RMC Sport, PSG are planning to sell him at the end of the season, but it is unlikely that there will be a club willing to pay high amounts for the Argentine striker. Mauro Icardi adventure at PSG seems to have now come to an end. According to what was reported by RMC Sport, PSG are planning to sell him at the end of the season, but it is unlikely that there will be a club willing to pay high amounts for the Argentine striker. https://t.co/sRPxTIaKBV

Abdou Diallo, who joined the Ligue 1 giants from Borussia Dortmind in 2019 has only 72 appearances so far for the club. He could be set to depart Paris this summer.

PSG players who want to stay at the Parc des Princes

Midfielders Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes and versatile defender Thilo Kehrer reportedly want to extend their deals at the club. Paredes' deal could be a priority for PSG as Juventus are interested in signing the midfielder (as per Tutto Sport).

Another huge unforced change PSG might have to deal with is the departure of Kylian Mbappe, whose contract is set to expire this summer, with Real Madrid currently hot on his heels.

