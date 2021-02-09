Barcelona goalkeeper seeks to quit the Camp Nou as club look to agree on deal with Juventus - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Juventus and Barcelona could strike a deal for Brazilian shot-stopper Neto in the summer. The report claims that Neto has opted to quit the Camp Nou at the end of this season.

Since arriving from Valencia in 2019, Neto has played second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks for the Catalan giants.

The 31-year-old has featured in just six games in the La Liga this season and has conceded an average of one goal per game so far. Due to limited playing, the German-born goalkeeper has now decided on his future.

Barcelona reportedly blocked Neto from completing a move to Arsenal back in January. However, they are now ready to release the shot-stopper as they set their asking price. It is reported that Juventus and Barcelona could strike a deal worth £15m for the former Valencia man.

Juventus and Barcelona have done business in the past

Juventus and Barcelona could agree on a deal for Neto, as the Bianconeri look to find a replacement for the ageless Gigi Buffon.

Poland international Wojciech Szczesny has been the first-choice keeper ahead of Buffon, with the 43-year-old making just four Serie A appearances this season. With Buffon’s time at the Turn giants coming to an emotional end, they have identified the Barcelona man as a potential replacement.

Juventus and Barcelona are currently on good terms following a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic switch clubs last season.

Barcelona, however, need to dive into the market for a replacement for German shot-stopper Ter Stegen, who has been superb since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2010.