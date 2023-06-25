Guardiola requests Manchester City to sign 24-year-old star admired by Erling Haaland: Reports

According to MARCA, Manchester City are looking to sign 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back Achraf Hakimi, a player appreciated by Erling Haaland.

Kyle Walker, who has one year left on his contract, has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Hence, Guardiola is keen on finding a replacement for the Englishman and views Hakimi as a potential alternative.

Haaland played with Hakimi for Borussia Dortmund. Upon being asked about the best African players he has played with, Haaland once said:

“I think the best is Achraf Hakimi and Riyad Mahrez. They were both high level.” (via Manchester City News)

Hakimi has represented a host of top clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan, PSG, Dortmund, and Real Madrid. He also played an important role in Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hakimi made 39 appearances for the Parisian club in the recently concluded season, scoring five times and providing six assists. The 24-year-old defender's current contract with PSG will be valid until the end of the 2025-26 season. He has an estimated market value of €70 million.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was stunned after winning the UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland enjoyed a record-breaking first season at Manchester City after his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He scored 52 goals across competitions for the Cityzens, including 36 in the Premier League and 12 in the UEFA Champions League.

Haaland was one of the main reasons behind Pep Guardiola's team winning the historic treble. After City defeated Inter Milan in the final of the UCL, Haaland was left stunned. He said (via Eurosport):

"In my wildest dreams I would never think of this for a 22-year-old me, to be honest. It shows that it’s possible for a guy from a small hometown in Norway, it also gives motivation to other young people who are in the same situation, it’s unbelievable."

The 22-year-old Norwegian is expected to get even better with time, which is a worrying sign for defenders across the world. It will be interesting to see how Haaland's second season in England pans out.

