Hansi Flick blocked Barcelona star's exit to Serie A club for €7m fee, he considers star an important part of plans: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reportedly blocked the transfer of defender Eric Garcia to Serie A side Como in the January transfer window. The La Masia graduate left Barcelona to join Manchester City in 2017 but returned in 2021 on a Bosman move.

In 2023, he was sent on loan to Girona and was instrumental in la Blanquivermells finishing third in LaLiga that season. According to a report by Barca Blaugranes, Girona wanted to sign Garcia on a permanent deal, but Flick refused.

“We tried to sign Eric but Flick said no,” said Girona's sporting director Quique Carcel at that time (quoted by Barca Blaugranes)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Hansi Flick was instrumental in stopping Garcia's move to Serie A side Como in January for €7 million plus add-ons.

Trending

"Hansi Flick blocked Eric Garcia’s exit in January as he considers him as important player for Barça plans. The deal with Como was almost done for €7m fee plus add-ons, but then called off as Flick insisted to keep Eric," claimed the report by Romano (via @FabrizioRomano on X).

Expand Tweet

A report by Relevo has offered insight into the reason Flick prefers to keep Garcia in Barcelona. It describes the Spaniard as a "madman" with immense knowledge of the game. The report also claims that his “tactical intelligence and ability to anticipate” impressed Flick from the very start of his tenure at Barcelona.

Although he lacks in pace, the 24-year-old is described as the "perfect match" for Pau Cubarsi because both are La Masia graduates. Furthermore, Flick reportedly "loves" Garcia's ability to anticipate during the game as it suits Barcelona's defending style.

Eric Garcia has played 22 games for the club across competitions this season, scoring three crucial goals and creating one more.

"We want to keep this rhythm" - Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's chances in LaLiga title race

FC Barcelona Training Session - Source: Getty

Hansi Flick recently spoke about Barcelona's title chances after their game against Sevilla on February 9 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. La Blaugrana secured a 4-1 win over Los Nervionenses, registering their 15th league win of the season. They are third in LaLiga with 48 points, behind Atletico Madrid (49) and Real Madrid (50).

Following his side's victory, the German tactician reflected on his side's performance and the LaLiga title race. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Today I’m happy because we got three points in Sevilla. That was very important for us. But in the end, there’s still a long way to go, a lot can happen. We want to keep this rhythm."

“When we won today and got three points, I decided to give the team three days off to recover. I think they deserve it. The important thing is not to do stupid things, to take care of their bodies and their recovery. Then, on Thursday, we start preparing for the next game.”

Barca will face Rayo Vallecano in their next LaLiga game at Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc on February 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback