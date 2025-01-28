Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign Chelsea and Real Madrid target as Ronald Araujo replacement - Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly wants the Catalans to sign Dean Hujisen as a potential replacement for Ronald Araujo. Chelsea and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the 19-year-old defender.

Earlier this month, Ronald Araujo renewed his contract with Barcelona until 2031. The new deal includes a reported release clause of €65 million. According to a report by El Nacional, if Araujo leaves in the future, the club wants to guarantee a high transfer fee and avoid a free transfer.

The report suggests that Hansi Flick has already shortlisted players who could be a potential replacement if the Uruguayan leaves the club.

Barcelona reportedly views 19-year-old Bournemouth centre-back Dean Hujisen as their main target. The young defender has helped keep five clean sheets in 17 appearances in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth in 2024.

Hujisen's performances this season have convinced Flick that he could be a great fit for La Blaugrana's backline. The German tactician wants to bring in a young player as Araujo's replacement who can partner Pau Cubarsi and be a long-term prospect for the club.

Hujisen seems like an affordable and viable signing although it may be difficult to convince Bournemouth to let go of the player. However, Barcelona may face tough competition in their pursuit of the Bournemouth defender.

According to earlier reports by Fichajes.net, La Blaugrana's archrivals Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Juventus are also in contention to sign the youngster.

Saudi Pro League chiefs eyeing €700 million transfer move for Barcelona's Pedri and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr: Reports

According to SPORT, Saudi Pro League chiefs are keen on signing Barcelona star Pedri and Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr. The Middle East officials are open to offering a reported €350 million for each player, making it a whopping €700 million deal.

Vinicius Jr. has been on the radar of the Saudi Pro League chiefs since last summer. They reportedly tried to sign the Brazilian back then but Vinicius opted to stay at Real Madrid. Meanwhile, their interest in the Barcelona midfielder has peaked in recent weeks after his stellar performance in the Catalans' 5-2 win over Los Blancos in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The El Clasico final took place in Saudi Arabia where Pedri's agents were also present. The aforementioned report claims that SPL chiefs approached the Spaniard's agents and let them know about their intentions of signing the player. They are also keen on making him an ambassador for the 2034 FIFA World Cup alongside Vinicius Jr.

However, neither Real Madrid nor Barca are expected to let go of Vinicius or Pedri anytime soon. The Spanish midfielder is close to signing a new deal with the Catalan side as per the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. is undoubtedly a crucial part of Los Merengues' project and has spoken about his intention of staying at the Bernabeu for a long time.

