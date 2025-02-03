Hansi Flick wants Barcelona star to sign new one-year deal - Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly wishes for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to sign a one-year deal with La Blaugrana. The news comes from El Nacional, who claim that the Catalan outfit requires the former Poland international to carry on with an injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper came to Camp Nou in October 2024 after the aforementioned German picked up a tendon rupture in September. Since then, he's played an important role under Flick, making seven appearances across competitions and keeping three clean sheets.

Szczesny's current contract expires once the season concludes. However, with Ter Stegen expected only to return before the start of the 2025-26 season, it would seem reasonable to ensure cover. Szczesny has proven to be quite useful as a backup option, and this report claims that the ex-Juventus star is also playing a key role in uniting the dressing room.

It is claimed that Flick and Co. have already offered a year's extension to the 34-year-old, and it is now up to the goalkeeper to decide whether he wishes to continue.

More importantly, Szczesny has become the first choice in the absence of Ter Stegen, keeping Inaki Pena on the bench. Therefore, there is an opportunity for him to finish the season strong and potentially challenge for a starting role even after the German is back next season.

Barcelona boss explains why Szczesny has become club's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Inaki Pena

Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained that picking Wojciech Szczesny over Inaki Pena in recent weeks has been one of the toughest decisions of the season. It seems as though the German coach believes that the former Arsenal man's experience has proved to be the difference.

Flick recently said (via ESPN):

"It was a tough decision. Being No. 1, the goalkeeper is a special position so this is, yes, I can say yes, it's one of the toughest decisions I ever made."

He added:

"My job is to make the decision on this position. For me, Szczęsny is an experienced player, of course, but he also has a good personality. Both of them are great goalkeepers, but we decided for Szczęsny at this point."

It looks like Szczesny is likely to be the first choice for Barcelona when they face Valencia in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday (February 6). He started the club's latest 1-0 La Liga win over Alaves (February 2).

