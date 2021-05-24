Why Chelsea should go all in for Harry Kane this summer

It is no secret that Harry Kane has a desire to leave Spurs this summer after another disappointing and trophyless season at Tottenham. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are reported to be the leading suitors for his signature, with Manchester City being touted as the favorites to land him next season.

Chelsea are also one of the reported suitors for Kane.They are in dire need of a striker after Timo Werner failed to live up to expectations this season and both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are reportedly set to leave this summer.

A striker like Kane would surely be a welcome addition for Chelsea and would help them close the gap on Manchester City.

According to ESPN FC, Chelsea are also ready to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham in a player-plus cash deal to sign Harry Kane this summer. A transfer would still not be easy to work out as Kane still has three years left on his contract.

The poor relationship between the two clubs and their local rivalry would also hinder Chelsea's chances of landing Kane.

Chelsea are ready to offer Tottenham several players including Tammy Abraham and Kepa in a player-plus-cash offer for Harry Kane, sources have told @JamesOlley 👀⏳ https://t.co/AaZFkkOoK7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 21, 2021

But if Tottenham do show any chance of doing business and are ready to sell to their local rivals, then Chelsea should go all in for Kane. He is one of the best strikers on the planet and has a proven goalscoring record in the EPL.

Although Tottenham have struggled as a team this season, he has played brilliantly for them and has 22 goals and 13 assists in 34 league games this season. Were it not for him, Tottenham could have been in the bottom half of the table this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have performed well this season since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and have reached two cup finals and are set to finish in the top four. Tuchel has sorted out Chelsea's leaky defense.

But they are still struggling for goals and have scored more than 2 goals only once since the arrival of the new manager. Their highest goalscorer in the league is Jorginho, who has scored 7 goals, all coming from the penalty spot.

New signing Timo Werner has struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 6 times in 34 league games.

Chelsea have created a lot of opportunities in every game, but the lack of a proper No. 9 and some poor finishing by their forwards has hurt them in big games. They have the 3rd highest xG (expected goals) in the league, but their forwards have been unable to take the chances that come their way.

Harry Kane would convert half chances into goals at Chelsea

As such, Kane could be a valuable asset to this team. Timo Werner is not a natural striker and would love to have a teammate like Kane, who can drag the defenders to open up spaces for the German to run-in.

Players like Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech would have a target man to feed the ball in. They would also love to have a player to aim the crosses at and Kane would provide a real aerial threat.

With the exception of Diego Costa, Chelsea have never really been able to find a number 9 like Didier Drogba, someone who they and the manager could believe in the longer run. Kane's arrival would change this and would make the Blues' immediate title contenders for the coming years.

With all the other aspects of the team sorted out for Thomas Tuchel, the addition of Kane could be the final piece of the puzzle for Chelsea. If the deal were to happen by any chance, it would be difficult to stop Chelsea next season.