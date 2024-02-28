Harry Kane open to surprise Premier League return less than a year after £100 million Bayern Munich transfer: Reports

Harry Kane is reportedly set to return to the Premier League after spending just a year with Bayern Munich, amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea (via Caught Off Side).

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker moved to the Bavarian outfit in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee that could rise up to £100 million. It was believed at the time that the England international finally moved on from north London to win top honors with the German giants.

However, things may not be going according to the plan for the 30-year-old attacker, who has bagged 27 goals in 23 matches during his first season in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich are trailing by eight points to Bayer Leverkusen, who are top of the league standings.

Moreoever, Kane and Co. will have to overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Lazio if they are to advance in the tournament.

Adding to the issues at the club is the fact that current manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

Amid these worries, it is believed that Kane would prefer a move back to England, where he's notched up 278 goals from 430 matches for Tottenham Hotspur. However, a move to Chelsea or Manchester United may seem less desirable at the moment.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League, while the Blues are 11th and recently suffered a Carabao Cup final defeat at the hands of Liverpool (1-0, February 25).

Harry Kane urges players to step up after Thomas Tuchel announces Bayern Munich exit

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has urged his teammates to perform at a high level for the rest of the season following manager Thomas Tuchel's exit announcement.

Most recently, the English striker bagged a stoppage time winner (90+1') in his team's 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga (February 24). After the match, Kane said (via Mirror):

"The club made a decision. We players have to show our responsibility to the manager, our responsibility to the club, to give everything we have for the season. We knew as players we haven't been performing as well as we can."

He added:

"You can't just sit there and talk about it. You have to fight and work hard at every moment and that's what we did today."

The Bavarian team travel to Freiburg on Friday (March 1)for their next league tie. They then host Lazio for an all-important second-leg match in the Champions League on Tuesday (March 5).