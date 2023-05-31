Harry Kane's transfer preference revealed amid interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United: Reports

Harry Kane has reportedly decided that he will only join Manchester United when he leaves Tottenham. The striker is ready to move this summer if Spurs agree on a fee or join the Red Devils on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

As per a report in The Sun, Kane has made a decision on his future as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. The striker is not interested in a new deal at Tottenham and is looking for a switch to Old Trafford.

The report comes as a blow for Chelsea, who were looking to lure the striker to Stamford Bridge. They wanted to reunite the forward with Mauricio Pochettino, who was unveiled earlier this week.

Bayern Munich were also in the race to sign Kane, who managed to score 30 goals in the Premier League this season. Thomas Tuchel was the driving force, while Real Madrid were also keeping tabs on the Manchester United target.

Harry Kane might not join Manchester United, claims Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Harry Kane might end his career at Tottenham. The Bulgarian striker, who moved from Spurs to Manchester United, believes the Englishman will stay at the London club until the end of his career as he would not want to tarnish the legacy.

Speaking to PA news agency, Berbatov said:

“I can understand and can relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs. His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it – when you say Spurs, it is Harry Kane and when you say Harry Kane, it is Spurs."

"They are connected forever because he is the leading goalscorer of the team, of the country (England national team) and probably is going to break Alan Shearer’s record for most goals in the Premier League as well."

The former Manchester United striker added:

“So it is down to him to know what is important for him – (for) his legacy with Spurs, which is unbelievable now. (As for) personal records, it is important also to win something before he is finished playing football. It is up to him to decide."

"At one point, Spurs are probably going to win something and produce more consistency. Every season they have that intent, that this is going to be the defining season, but so far, it didn’t work. At one point, I am sure it is going to work, but when is that going to be? I don’t know.”

Harry Kane has not won a trophy at Tottenham and has been linked with a move away for some time. He was close to joining Manchester City in 2021, but the move fell through as Spurs did not agree a fee to sell the striker.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are keen on pushing for a move for the Englishman this summer.

