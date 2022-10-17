"Has serious chances to leave as a free agent" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh transfer update on Chelsea superstar

N'Golo Kante could leave Chelsea as a free agent at the end of his contract in the summer of 2023, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The France international has been a highly important member of the Blues team since joining them from Leicester City a little over six years ago. He has won virtually every major club trophy with the Blues during that time.

Kante has been ever-present in every Chelsea manager's starting XI, be it Antonio Conte, Frank Lampard, or Thomas Tuchel. With 13 goals and 15 assists in 262 appearances across competitions for the Blues, he is a living, breathing legend for the west London outfit.

However, the 31-year-old is on the decline. He hasn't been helped by the injuries that have seen him miss 64 matches since the start of the 2019-20 season.

He has also made just two appearances this season and has been out due to injuries.

Hence, the Blues are in two minds about offering him a long-term deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Feeling is that Kanté has serious chances to leave as free agent in June — also up to new directors.



More: There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and N’Golo Kanté to sign new contract. He’s happy in London — but there’s nothing agreed.Feeling is that Kanté has serious chances to leave as free agent in June — also up to new directors.More: youtu.be/ptfDVy4zJYE There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and N’Golo Kanté to sign new contract. He’s happy in London — but there’s nothing agreed. 🚨🔵 #CFCFeeling is that Kanté has serious chances to leave as free agent in June — also up to new directors.📲 More: youtu.be/ptfDVy4zJYE https://t.co/xgXpv5qfMY

Kante is said to want a three-year long contract with the option of a fourth year. Chelsea's new regime, led by co-owner Todd Boehly, is willing to offer him a two-year long deal with an option of a third year.

This has seen him get linked with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as he is reportedly keen to stay in the capital city if he does leave the Blues.

Romano added that the club's new directors could play a role in potential negotiations with Kante.

As per Football.London, Chelsea are still on the hunt for ideal candidates to appoint as key directors, with the technical director role among the vacancies. Christopher Vivell could be appointed to that position while Luis Campos and Michael Edwards are candidates to become key advisors at the club.

Chelsea already have players that can be N'Golo Kante's successor

Perhaps Chelsea's unwillingness to meet Kante's contractual terms is down to the fact that they are not insecure when it comes to depth in midfield.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Reece James and Conor Gallagher have been nominated for the Men's #PFA Young Player of the Year award. Reece James and Conor Gallagher have been nominated for the Men's #PFA Young Player of the Year award. 👏 https://t.co/AFfsVVLV0f

They particularly possess a number of young players in that area, especially after the acquisition of Carney Chukwuemeka (18) and Cesare Casadei (19) this summer.

Conor Gallagher (22) also seems to be coming of age after a loan spell at Crystal Palace. He registered eight goals and five assists in 39 matches across competitions for the Eagles. He won the club's 'Player of the Year' award for his efforts before returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gallagher has scored once in 11 games across competitions for the Blues in his debut season with the senior team.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes