“He is better than Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke” - Stan Collymore believes 25-year-old Premier League star should join Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Bryan Mbeumo should move to Chelsea this summer. The Cameroonian forward caught the eye with Brentford this season, amassing 20 goals and eight assists from 38 games in the Premier League.

Ad

Mbeumo is expected to take the next step in his career this year amid interest from across the league. Recent reports have linked him with a move to Manchester United, who are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are reportedly in the race as well, and have established contact with the 25-year-old's camp. However, Collymore reckons Mbeumo could also be a good fit at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

Trending

In his column for Caught Offside, the ex-England striker pointed out that the Cameroonian will be an upgrade on Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke for the Blues.

"Chelsea would be another good move. I really rate Mbeumo, so for me he is better than Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, and he can also provide backup to Delap in the striker position," said Collymore.

Ad

Mbeumo is under contract with the Bees until 2026, but reportedly has a £60m price tag. However, Chelsea haven't shied away from investing in the right player in recent windows, so a move cannot be ruled out just yet.

Have Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Liam Delap this summer?

Liam Delap

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ipswich Town for the transfer of Liam Delap this summer, according to The Athletic. The English striker is a wanted man ahead of the summer, with multiple suitors eyeing him with interest.

Ad

Manchester United, AC Milan, Juventus, Everton, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest are some of the 22-year-old's suitors. The Red Devils were hot on his heels for a while, but it now appears that the Blues have hijacked him from right under their nose.

Delap's suitors have been informed that the player prefers to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Englishman has a £30m release clause in his contract, which has been activated following Ipswich Town's relegation from the Premier League.

Delap registered 12 goals from 40 games across competitions this season. Personal terms with Chelsea are unlikely to be a problem, and as things stand, he is likely to ply his trade at Stamford Bridge next season. Meanwhile, Blues striker Marc Guiu is admired by Ipswich Town and could move to Portman Road on loan, as per the aforementioned report.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More