"He has been forced to come home" - Journalist claims Nicolas Jackson is 'not happy' as Chelsea reject his loan to Bayern

Nicolas Jackson is least pleased after Chelsea rejected his loan move to Bayern Munich in the eleventh hour, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Senegalese has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this summer following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign Jackson on a season-long loan this summer. The Bavarians had reportedly agreed to pay a £13m loan fee, with a £56m option to make the move permanent next summer.

The 24-year-old was already in Munich to complete the move, but has now been called back following Delap's unfortunate injury. The Englishman ruptured his hamstring during the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, and had to be replaced in the 14th minute.

It now appears that Delap could be sidelined until November, which will be a huge blow to Maresca's plans. The Blues have subsequently stopped Jackson from having his medical with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey said that the London giants are exploring the market, but an alternate option looks difficult at the moment.

“Nicolas Jackson is not happy at all, I am being told – he still hopes it could happen, but he has been forced to come home. Chelsea think they have to do this, they had agreed a deal with an option – they were happy with their deal as it was worth £70m if Bayern went through with it,” said Bailey.

He continued:

“However, Liam Delap could be out until November, and Chelsea want two first-team players in every position. This is hugely unfortunate, but Chelsea feel it is the sensible choice.”

He concluded:

“Jackson and his people have been busy on the phone to Chelsea, almost begging them to let it happen – but Chelsea have been firm – he has had to return to London. Chelsea are investigating options, but it looks difficult at this stage.”

With Christopher Nkunku also leaving for AC Milan in a £36m move, Joao Pedro remains the only senior striker option for Enzo Maresca right now.

Are Chelsea eyeing Barcelona's Fermin Lopez this summer?

Fermin Lopez

Chelsea have offered €40m for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder was in superb form for the Catalans last season, registering eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games in all competitions.

His efforts have already turned heads at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca has been quite busy in the summer transfer window, but remains eager to add more creativity to his roster at the moment.

Former RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons had previously been identified as an option for the job. However, with the Dutchman joining Tottenham Hotspur this week, Lopez has emerged as an alternative.

The 22-year-old's future with Barcelona remains unclear, as he is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick. Meanwhile, the Catalans are under financial distress and are looking to player sales to address the issue.

The Blues have now submitted their opening offer for Lopez, hoping to tempt the LaLiga champions to let him go. However, Barcelona are likely to turn down the proposal, as it doesn't match their valuation of the Spaniard.

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans want €90m for Lopez this summer. Interestingly, Romano adds that the Spanish champions would like to keep hold of the player at the moment. The only way that the Spaniard can move to Stamford Bridge is if he asks to leave Camp Nou.

