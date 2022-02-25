"He is not against the idea"- Nicolas Anelka says Manchester United's Paul Pogba is open to PSG move

Former Chelsea and Arsenal striker Nicolas Anelka has claimed that Manchester United star Paul Pogba is open to the prospect of joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Pogba's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to sign an extension.

Pogba enjoyed an impressive start to the season, registering seven assists in his first four Premier League appearances for the club. The Frenchman's progress this season has, however, been hampered by injuries. He was ruled out of action for over two months due to a hamstring injury he picked up whilst on international duty with France in November.

Since returning to action, Pogba has produced a number of impressive displays for Ralf Rangnick's side. The Frenchman is, however, widely expected to run down his deal with the club and become a free agent this summer.

Nicolas Anelka believes Pogba is willing to join French club PSG, who are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

"I spoke with Paul Pogba and he is not against the idea of signing in Paris," Anelka told RMC Sport.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. He has helped the Premier League giants win a Europa League title and a League Cup during his time with the club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has, however, been unable to reach the heights expected of him at Old Trafford.

Pogba was signed in the hope that he would become the player around whom Manchester United could build a squad for the future, and a player who would lead them to a Premier League title. The midfielder, however, has been inconsistent during his five-and-a-half seasons with Manchester United.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be a fan of Pogba. The Argentine is eager to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Marco Verratti in the center of the park for PSG next season.

Manchester United could attempt to sign Wolves star to replace PSG target Paul Pogba

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United expect Paul Pogba to run down his contract with the club and become a free agent this summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to PSG and his former club Juventus.

United will therefore prioritize the signing of a box-to-box midfielder as Pogba's replacement. Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese midfielder has been in incredible form for Bruno Lage's side this season. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in 23 Premier League appearances for the club. His performances have helped propel Wolves to seventh place in the Premier League table.

