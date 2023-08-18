"He was not open to it" - Journalist explains why Manchester United star's proposed return to ex-club is now 'off the track'

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek was recently linked with a return to Ajax, but that move is no longer on the cards, according to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Van de Beek does not appear to have a place in the Red Devils' plans despite featuring in all but two of their pre-season friendlies. The Netherlands international is, therefore, tipped to seek a move away from Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on September 1.

It recently emerged that Ajax are mulling over re-signing Van de Beek, who they sold to Manchester United three years ago. It was claimed that the Eredivisie heavyweights, who failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last term, will try to bring the midfielder in on a loan deal.

De Telegraaf journalist Verweij has confirmed that Ajax made an attempt to bring Van de Beek to the club this summer. However, he added that the transfer is now off, with neither the club able to afford it nor the player interested in returning to Amsterdam. He said on a podcast (h/t Voetbal Primeur):

"Through (director of football) Sven Mislintat, Ajax did make an attempt to bring Van de Beek back from Manchester. In Germany, (head coach) Maurice Steijn said that he really wants Dutch people, that's why they asked Van de Beek. That was just extremely difficult financially and I think he was not open to it at the time. So that is now definitely off the track."

Manchester United have struggled to offload unwanted players this summer, thus preventing them from pursuing targets. Like Van de Beek, Harry Maguire recently turned down the chance to join West Ham United.

How has Donny van de Beek fared for Manchester United?

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax for £35 million in the summer of 2020. He moved to England following an impressive stint in Amsterdam, where he bagged 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 games across competitions.

However, Van de Beek, 26, struggled to make a similar impact at Old Trafford, prompting the club to send him out on loan to Everton in 2022. A reunion with Erik ten Hag, who managed him at Ajax, also did not go to plan, as he made only making two Premier League starts last term.

Van de Beek has two more years remaining on his contract with the Premier League giants. However, it appears that his long-term future lies away from Manchester. Real Sociedad are interested in signing him before the window closes on September 1.