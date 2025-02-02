"He’s having a great season" - Arne Slot comments when asked about Liverpool's interest in signing PL star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to indulge in rumors linking the club to Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian left-back has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield of late.

Andrew Robertson, on the wrong side of 30, has shown signs of regression of late, which is why the Reds are laying down succession plans for him. Kerkez, meanwhile, has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and three assists from 25 games.

Speaking after the Merseyside club's 2-0 Premier League win over the Cherries on Saturday (February 1), Slot was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

"I don’t think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth. He’s playing over here, he’s having a great season, as many, many other players are here as well," Slot said (via Metro).

Trending

He continued:

"It shows you probably how good of a manager you have, and what a great sports director you had, or still have, I don’t know how the one is doing now, he brought in very good players and this manager works with them in an incredible way because he brings the best out of every single player, including the one you just mentioned."

He concluded:

"But I’m not talking about an individual, they are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment."

Speaking last month on YouTube, the Hungarian had insisted that he won't move to Liverpool.

"I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool," Kerkez said.

Kerkez is under contract with Bournemouth until 2028.

Are Liverpool eyeing an Ajax defender this year?

Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Jorrel Hato this summer, according to club insider David Lynch. The Dutch defender is the latest talent to emerge out of Ajax's fabled academy.

Hato has already registered 32 appearances across competitions this season, chipping in with three goals and five assists. All but one of them have been starts, signifying his tremendous potential.

The Reds are expected to invest in the backline this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Virgil van Dijk. The veteran defender has entered the final six months of his contract and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Merseyside club are already looking for his successor and Hato could be a fine choice for the job. The player is under contract with Ajax until 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback