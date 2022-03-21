"He wants to test the water" - Journalist claims Manchester United-linked midfielder will not sign new contract at his club

Manchester United target Declan Rice will reportedly not sign a new contract at West Ham United, paving the way for the Red Devils to make their move for the midfielder.

Rice, 23, has been instrumental in the Hammers' fine form over the last two seasons. The London club have been embroiled in the top four race and are through to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

The midfielder's future, however, could lie away from the London Stadium. Transfer expert Paul Brown reports that the midfielder isn't going to sign a new deal at his club. Brown told GiveMeSport via (Caught Offside):

“I don’t think he is someone who is going to force his way out with a formal transfer request or any particular demands. But they’re at a point where he probably isn’t going to sign a new contract because he wants to test the water.”

The former Chelsea academy graduate has also been attracting interest from the Blues interest for his impressive form. However, there is uncertainty at Stamford Bridge given the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



Is Rice the answer to United's holding midfield issues? 🤔 Manchester United could have a 'free run' at Declan Rice this summer, after Abramovich sanctions cast doubt over Chelsea's transfer plans. [MEN]Is Rice the answer to United's holding midfield issues? 🤔 #MUFC Manchester United could have a 'free run' at Declan Rice this summer, after Abramovich sanctions cast doubt over Chelsea's transfer plans. [MEN]Is Rice the answer to United's holding midfield issues? 🤔 #MUFC https://t.co/rQ4eHCg2re

Manchester United have long desired a defensive midfielder with Nemanja Matic reaching the twilight of his career. The Red Devils have tried Scott McTominay in the role but have not reaped any real rewards.

Rice is seen as the perfect solution to their problem in the middle of the park. However, he won't come cheap. The Sun reports that it could take as much as £120 million to prise the midfield talent out of West Ham.

Declan Rice could be a huge success at Manchester United

Rice has all the credentials to be a hit at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has time and time again shown his grit and determination as the Hammers vice-captain this season.

Rice has shown maturity beyond his years and has a real positive influence on both his club's squad and the England national team. He was one of England's finest performers during the European Championships last summer, impressing against the likes of Germany and Croatia.

Not only are his defensive talents acclaimed, but Rice has grown to become a huge threat growing forward, a perennial ball-carrier that drives West Ham forward.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% ground duels won

100% pass accuracy

100% tackles won

2 ball recoveries

1 big chance created



Keeping things steady in a big European night for West Ham. Declan Rice’s first-half vs Sevilla:100% ground duels won100% pass accuracy100% tackles won2 ball recoveries1 big chance createdKeeping things steady in a big European night for West Ham. Declan Rice’s first-half vs Sevilla: 100% ground duels won 100% pass accuracy 100% tackles won2 ball recoveries 1 big chance created Keeping things steady in a big European night for West Ham. 💪 https://t.co/jUwHV955LQ

The midfielder has four goals and as many assists in 38 appearances for the west London club this season. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded Rice on numerous occasions, urging his side to sign the Englishman.

He spoke on Rice on his FIVE YouTube channel (via Evening Standard) and said:

“Declan Rice, I’ve said enough about him. I love this player, I love this guy. If you’re one of the top teams, you want to build a team around him.”

Rice's reputation as one of football's top midfielders is growing and Manchester United may make a move for the player this summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar