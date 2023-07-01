"Here We Go!" - Chelsea star set to join Atletico Madrid, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly set to sign with Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are okay with Azpilicueta departing the club out of respect for their captain. Atletico have seemingly pounced on that opportunity to bolster their defense and add more experience to their squad.

Romano provided the update via Twitter on Friday, June 30, the day on which the Spaniard's contract expired. He wrote:

"César Azpilicueta to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place over two-year contract. Azpi will sign until June 2025.

"Chelsea will let him leave as free agent, matter of respect for former captain. Documents will be ready soon. Exclusive news, confirmed."

Azpilicueta, who turns 34 in August this year, will join Los Rojiblancos after repeatedly being linked with their rivals Barcelona last summer.

The versatile defender notably endured a down 2022-23 season, starting only 19 matches across competitions. Overall, he made 32 appearances across competitions and recorded no goals or assists, with Chelsea keeping nine clean sheets in those games.

Regardless, Azpilicueta will leave Stamford Bridge as a bonafide legend. The Spaniard, who arrived from Olympique Marseille in 2012, made 508 appearances across competitions for the team, recording 17 goals and 56 assists.

He lifted two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa League titles and the UEFA Super Cup. Azpilicueta also won an FA Cup, Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

Cesar Azpilicueta the latest to exit Chelsea as club continues to trim squad

A major talking point about Chelsea's dismal 2022-23 season was the size of their squad. The Blues' ownership made multiple signings last summer and in January 2023 without making any sales. Apart from leading to a bloated squad, their spending also put them in danger of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

However, they seem to be intent on changing that up by making plenty of sales this summer. Cesar Azpilicueta is already the sixth player to depart Stamford Bridge in the past month, with more outgoings expected.

Prior to Azpilicueta leaving on a Bosman move, Chelsea sold Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Mendy joined Al-Ahli, Koulibaly signed for Al-Hilal, Kovacic moved to Manchester City and Loftus-Cheek signed for AC Milan. N'Golo Kante also left on a free transfer and joined Al-Ittihad.

Mason Mount is on the verge of signing for Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech seemed to be set for a move to Al-Nassr, but a knee injury that came to light during his medical saw the move fall through.

Chelsea have also brought in players, with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku arriving from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively. They are in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo (via Romano) as well.

