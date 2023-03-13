High-flying Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun wanted by 2 European giants this summer: Reports

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is reportedly a target for Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan. The young Gunners forward is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade Reims.

Balogun, 21, has bagged a remarkable 17 goals in 28 games across competitions. He sits joint third in the French league's top-scorer rankings and is shining for Will Still's side.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan are interested in signing Balogun in the summer. The Rossoneri are searching for a new forward with Zlatan Ibrahimovich in the twilight of his career. Meanwhile, Divock Origi has not hit the heights many had expected after joining from Liverpool last summer.

However, their arch-rivals Inter are also keeping tabs on the Arsenal loanee. Romelu Lukaku is set to return to Chelsea following the expiration of his loan in the summer. Edin Dzeko also looks likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Balogun has two years left on his contract with the Gunners. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €14 million. It remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to part ways with the forward permanently in the summer.

Balogun @balogun 🏻 I had a interesting sit down with Canal + - Go and have a look I had a interesting sit down with Canal + - Go and have a look 🙌🏻 https://t.co/x33AWzbGPY

Mikel Arteta's side have had a habit of sending out young talent and reaping the rewards.

William Saliba excelled while out on loan at Marseille last season, having been named Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year. He returned to the Emirates last summer and has been instrumental in the side's impressive campaign.

Balogun may look to Saliba as an example of a young Gunners talent who can return to the club and flourish.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright showers praise on Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard is proving to be an excellent piece of business.

Leandro Trossard put in his best performance to date in Arsenal colors during their 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday (March 12). The Belgian attacker managed a hat-trick of assists as the Gunners kept a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City intact.

Wright has lauded Trossard following his arrival at the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for £27 million. He reckons the winger is invaluable to Arteta's side (via football.london):

"He’s played against the players, he knows exactly what is needed from him."

Wright added:

"So to get a signing like that who can come in and is up to speed is invaluable to us. He’s shown from the first game to now he’s shown that he’s an unbelievable addition to this squad."

Trossard has scored one goal and provided five assists in 10 games across competitions since joining the Gunners. He has become a key player for the north London side in their pursuit of the title.

Poll : 0 votes