  How can Liverpool afford to sign Alexander Isak for £120m despite already spending £265m on new signings this summer? PSR situation explained

How can Liverpool afford to sign Alexander Isak for £120m despite already spending £265m on new signings this summer? PSR situation explained

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:32 GMT
Liverpool interested in Alexander Isak

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a potential move for Alexander Isak, who could cost around £120 million. However, having spent £265 million already this summer, how can the Reds afford him?

A lot of Premier League clubs have been dealing with PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) in recent years. As per this rule, a club can only show losses up to £105 million over a period of three years. However, as per Mirror, the Merseysiders can buy Isak and one more player this summer without breaching PSR guidelines.

Liverpool have spent £265 million this summer on six players, with Florian Wirtz being the most expensive at £100 million. They have also signed Hugo Ekitike (£69 million), Milos Kerkez (£40 million), Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5 million), Girogi Mamardashvili (£25 million), and Armin Pecsi (£1.5 million). They've also brought in Freddie Woodman, but it was a free transfer.

The fees mentioned above are without the performance-related add-ons, which are likely to be another £30 million in total. However, all these payments can be amortised for a period of five years. This means that Liverpool can pay Wirtz's £100 million in installments of £20 million each over the next five years. This can be done for all these signings.

Moreover, the Reds are also set to see some sales this summer. Coaimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have already departed. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott could also leave, with Bayern Munich also pushing to sign Luis Diaz.

This is further bolstered by the fact that they only signed Federico Chiesa last summer. Hence, the Merseysiders have been able to spend big this summer and still have room for more.

Alexander Isak open to leaving Newcastle United amidst Liverpool interest: Reports

Alexander Isak has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for months now. However, Newcastle United are unwilling to sell their star man. The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported on Thursday that Isak has told the Magpies that he wants to leave.

The Swede has been one of the best strikers in the world in recent years, especially since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022. He's scored 62 goals and provided 11 assists in 109 games for them. He also helped the Magpies win their first major trophy in 40 years, as they won the EFL Cup last season.

Isak's contract at St. James' Park expires in 2028, and Newcastle have been trying to tie him down to a new deal. However, the Swede is now open to leaving this summer. Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike but are still interested in Isak. Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

