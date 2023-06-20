How much does Erling Haaland earn? Reports suggest Manchester City superstar is by far the highest-paid player in Premier League history

Erling Haaland is reportedly earning a mammoth salary at Manchester City which exceeds the figure of £850,000 a week.

According to a report by Daily Mail in October last year, Haaland's weekly salary crosses the £850,000 mark comfortably when his straightforward bonuses and incentives are met.

It essentially makes him the best-paid Premier League player in history. Gareth Bale notably pocketed £600,000 per week when he played on loan at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-21 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's weekly salary during his second stint at Manchester United, as per Spotrac, was £515,385. Haaland's salary, with bonuses, comfortably overtakes those two players' basic wages when they were in the Premier League.

The Norway international's basic wage puts him in line with Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City's highest earner at the club. The Belgian reportedly pockets £400,000 per week in fixed salary.

However, Haaland's bonuses overtake his salary beyond De Bruyne's by a massive margin. He was signed for a bargain fee of £51 million (his release clause) last summer from Borussia Dortmund and penned a lucrative five-year contract.

However, the total package to sign the 22-year-old, including wages, sign-on fees, agent fees etc., comes to around €350 million (£299.6 million). He has since shown why the Cityzens chose to invest so heavily in him.

The Norwegian striker ended last season with 52 goals in 53 games across competitions, finishing as the top scorer in the Premier League (36) and the UEFA Champions League (12).

Pundit warns Kyle Walker against leaving Manchester City

Kyle Walker played an important role in Manchester City's historic treble last season, making 39 appearances across competitions.

The Englishman has had a successful six years at the Etihad, where he has won five Premier League titles. But he could be on his way out before next season, with Sky Sports Germany claiming Bayern Munich are closing in on a summer transfer.

Pundit Alan Hutton, however, has warned Walker against leaving Manchester City. He told Football Insider:

"I think it would be a massive decision to leave a team that is so strong at this moment in time, after everything they did last season. That being said, Pep likes to tinker...

The former Aston Villa defender added:

"I think he is a little bit lucky where he can play centre-back, wing-back, so he is versatile. But the grass is not always greener. Is he happier where he is, winning trophies and being in and out the team or does he go to somewhere like Newcastle or whoever."

Walker started 31 times in all competitions last term but the 33-year-old could slowly be nearing the end of his playing career. He has just one year left on his current contract.

