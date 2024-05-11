How much will Kylian Mbappe earn if he joins Real Madrid? Reports suggest PSG star is set for massive wage cut 

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly take a massive pay cut when he joins Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman announced that he will Parc des Princes at the end of the current season, ending the tittle-tattle around his future at the club.

Spanish outlet AS claims that the 25-year-old's salary will be reduced to £21 million (after tax) a year from a mouth-watering £62 million a year (before tax) that he earned at PSG.

Be that as it may, Mbappe will still be the highest-paid player once his move to Santiago Bernabeu is made official. Despite this seismic drop in income, he will earn twice as much as David Alaba, who earns £9.3 million and Toni Kroos, on a salary of £9.2 million per year.

Expand Tweet

The World Cup winner joined PSG in 2017 and in 306 appearances for the club, the Frenchman has scored a club record of 255 goals. Interestingly, Los Blancos have been eying the former AS Monaco player ever since he made a move to Ligue 1.

Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad last year fueled theories that his move to the club was more or less inevitable. However, the move didn't materialize, even as the Spanish heavyweights were linked to Harry Kane and Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has remained tight-lipped since then. However, his desire to play for Real Madrid coupled with a penchant to score goals and assist as many, make him a perfect fit for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The forward will play his final match on home turf against Toulouse on May 12 (Sunday) and their last match of the season against Metz on May 19 (Sunday).

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid might just make them invincible

The Frenchman has won 14 titles at the club since his arrival. Sadly, the UEFA Champions League trophy is the one that has continued to elude him.

PSG were just recently eliminated from the Champions League following a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Borussia Dortmund. The Germans, on the other hand, will appear in the final of the competition for the first time since 2013.

Once his move at Real Madrid is made official, the French forward will join an already handsome-looking roster. Los Blancos have found themselves dabbling between young and experienced players for years.

Mbappe will join the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz in attack, with players like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde holding the midfield.

Mbappe's addition will make Real Madrid a force to be reckoned with and a serious competition for European titles.

The forward is the youngest player in Champions League history to score in both legs of a quarter-final and to score at all in the semi-final. His first six goals in the Champions League came in the knockout stages back in 2017 when he was playing for AS Monaco.

Mbappe is also the youngest goalscorer in the European competition for two clubs, PSG and AS Monaco.