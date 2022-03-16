"Hugely concerned about his future" - Journalist drops worrying transfer update on 24-year-old Liverpool star

England international Joe Gomez is having a tough time at Liverpool as he has struggled to get enough game time this season. According to English journalist Graeme Bailey via HITC, Gomez is now hugely concerned about his future at Anfield as he doesn't appear to be in Jurgen Klopp's plans.

A series of injuries and the signing of Ibrahim Konate have hindered Joe Gomez's development at Liverpool. The 24-year-old is now considered the fourth-choice centre-back and has seen his playing time reduced this season. Moreover, Gomez wasn't even included in the squad that faced Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The 24-year-old is also concerned about his place in the England national side. Gareth Southgate could drop Gomez from the World Cup squad if he doesn't get enough game time under his belt.

Graeme Bailey said:

“I am told that Gomez is now hugely concerned about his future. I believe that Klopp does not want to lose Gomez but he just can’t find room for him in his plans – indeed the Carabao Cup final was a prime example as the former Charlton man could not even make the bench for Liverpool."

“I understand that Gomez is hugely worried about his England chances, as Gareth Southgate is a huge fan and would like to take him to Qatar later this year – but he can’t pick him if he isn’t playing."

AH @afc_ah2 @AFCMxchael9 @yavuzafc @EduardoHagn @gerardromero Joe Gomez has been heavily linked with a move away and konate has played every now and then but is 3rd choice to two experienced wc centre half’s , we’ll have 4 young centre half’s demanding consistent game time @AFCMxchael9 @yavuzafc @EduardoHagn @gerardromero Joe Gomez has been heavily linked with a move away and konate has played every now and then but is 3rd choice to two experienced wc centre half’s , we’ll have 4 young centre half’s demanding consistent game time

24-year-old Joe Gomez was signed by Liverpool for £3.5 million from Charlton in 2015. The England international was touted to be an exciting prospect for the Reds when he first arrived at Merseyside.

During the 2019-20 season, Gomez was asked to raise his game by Jurgen Klopp as he was paired with Virgil van Dijk at the back. The Englishman made 43 appearances in a season where the Reds won the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have also been monitoring Joe Gomez's situation and could attempt to sign the player this summer. However, Jurgen Klopp is not open to letting Gomez leave Merseyside.

Liverpool closing in on Manchester City in the Premier League points table

At the start of the season, many experts predicted that the title race would be a four-horse race. Manchester United and Chelsea were expected to give stiff competition to Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

However, the Reds and Cityzens once again proved why they are on a different level compared to other clubs in the Premier League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



- Man City

- Liverpool Who will win the Premier League title?- Man City- Liverpool Who will win the Premier League title? 🏆🔁 - Man City❤️ - Liverpool https://t.co/HSM5YqFU0W

With just 10 gameweeks left in the Premier League, Manchester City are at the top of the table with 70 points from 29 games. Liverpool are just four points behind City with a game in hand.

If the Reds can win their game against Arsenal on Wednesday, the gap between the two clubs will be reduced to one point. Moreover, the two heavyweights will go head-to-head on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium, which could end up being a title decider.

