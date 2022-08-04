“I can’t anymore” – Wanda Nara reportedly confirms decision to divorce PSG star Mauro Icardi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi's partner Wanda Nara has reportedly confirmed her decision to split with her husband. The Argentine actress is also the forward's agent.

The 35-year-old actress was quoted as saying the following regarding the couple's divorce (via Roy Nemer on Twitter):

"I am in Argentina because I am divorcing Mauro. I can't anymore."

It is worth mentioning that Nara and Icardi's relationship previously began with controversy. The Argentine actress was Maxi Lopez's partner before she decided to end her relationship and get into a relationship with the current PSG forward.

There have been many instances where the pair have thought about splitting with each other in the past. However, based on Nara's comments, this time it feels like the divorce could be permanent in nature.

If the Argentine forward and Nara do make the split official, it will be the second high-profile breakup the football fraternity has seen this summer.

Earlier, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira ended their 12-year long relationship. The Spanish midfielder was accused of cheating with another woman which was the reason for their split.

In the case of the rumored Icardi-Nara split, the 35-year-old actress gave no reason for their divorce.

What will happen to Mauro Icardi's PSG career after his split with Wanda Nara?

Mauro Icardi joined PSG in the summer of 2019 on a loan deal before making his move permanent a season later after a few impressive displays. However, the forward has fallen down the pecking order due to the Parisian giants possessing the likes of Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Icardi only managed to make 30 appearances for PSG last season, scoring just five times. Most of his appearances came off the bench as he failed to dislodge the famous front three from the starting XI.

Mauro Icardi seemingly needs a move away from PSG to secure regular first-team football. However, with his divorce with Wanda Nara looking imminent, it could lead to complications regarding his professional future since she is his agent as well.

It is worth mentioning that Mauro Icardi still has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2024. The Parisian giants, however, are keen to offload the forward this summer.

According to Metro, Arsenal had a chance to sign the Argentine this summer. However, they turned the opportunity down.

