“I hope it happens one day” - Chelsea midfielder claims he’d love to return to his former club in the future

Reports from Amsterdam indicate that Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech would love to return to Ajax at some point before hanging up his boots. The Moroccan joined the Dutch giants from FC Twente in 2016. He went on to star for the capital club, scoring 45 goals and a further 81 assists in 165 appearances.

He also helped Ajax reach the 2019 Champions League semi-finals after dispatching Juventus by a 3-2 aggregate. Ajax, however, were eliminated by high-flying Tottenham.

Ziyech recently told Ziggo Sport:

“I would love to (return). I had a fantastic time there. It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. But, if it is up to me, it will definitely happen. That’s (a transfer) not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing. What the future brings, we’ll see then. But, like I said, I hope it happens one day."

Ziyech can play in a number of positions, including on the flanks as either a winger or a wingback. However, it was his creativity while playing in midfield in the Champions League that saw the Moroccan at one point linked to Arsenal as Mesut Ozil's replacement.

However, when he eventually did make the move to the Premier League, it was to Arsenal's London rivals, Chelsea. The Londoners paid £36 ($47.7)m for Ziyech's signature in July of 2020.

Ziyech has struggled for form at Chelsea

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Due to a wealth of attacking talent at Chelsea's disposal, Ziyech was unable to cement a regular place in former manager Frank Lampard's 4-3-3 formation. He had previously impressed as a free-roaming winger in the 4-2-3-1 line-up favored at Ajax.

Lampard was eventually relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager and replaced by Thomas Tuchel but Ziyech's struggles have still persisted.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Christian Pulisic all clamoring for a starting berth, Ziyech has not seen as much game time as he would have liked to. The midfielder has three goals and three assists in 15 games this season.

Ziyech has been forced to contend with whatever opportunities are available in Tuchel's 3-4-2-1 formation, sometimes being deployed as a wingback. He still has about four years remaining on his contract but a lack of game time has seen the rumor mill link Ziyech with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Ajax are also in search of a winger. In the wake of news placing Tottenham wideman Steven Bergwijn at the center of Ajax's interest, Ziyech has opened the door to a possible reunion with his former employers.

