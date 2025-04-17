"I'm sure he would love to play alongside him" - William Gallas asks Al-Nassr to sign PL star to help Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1000 goal milestone

Former Premier League defender William Gallas urged Al-Nassr to sign Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne to help Cristiano Ronaldo reach the 1000-goal milestone. The Portuguese became the first men's footballer to reach 900 career goals in September last year during Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

After 10 seasons at Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne announced this month that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. The Belgian midfielder will be a free agent in June 2025, with multiple clubs worldwide reportedly willing to sign him. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is reportedly a major contender among those interested in signing Kevin De Bruyne this summer. The Portuguese himself is keen on playing alongside the 33-year-old.

In an interview with Slingo, former Chelsea and Arsenal star William Gallas urged Al-Nassr to make a move to bring Kevin De Bruyne to the club to help Cristiano Ronaldo's ambitions. He said (via GOAL):

"It would be great for Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. It would be great for the club. I know that the club is desperate to win the league, so it would be a very positive thing for them. It would definitely help Ronaldo score 1000 goals because De Bruyne's vision is amazing. I'm sure Ronaldo would love to play alongside him."

Cristiano Ronaldo has mentioned multiple times on his YouTube channel that he would like to reach 1000 goals in his career. A player like Kevin De Bruyne, known for his playmaking and passing skills, could help him fulfill the same through assists.

It remains to be seen if the Belgium international ends up joining Al-Nassr although the deal will not be without competition. It is worth noting that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are also reportedly keen on securing De Bruyne's services this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to sign a two-year extension with Al-Nassr: Reports

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

According to MARCA (h/t GOAL), Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to extend his contract by two years with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese legend's current deal expires in June 2025 with a renewal yet to be signed.

As per the report, the new deal will have a one-year extension with an option to add another year. It will see the Portuguese remain with the Saudi Pro League side at least until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo's entourage has reportedly been in talks with the Knights of Najd over a potential extension since January. However, the agreement took time due to the nature of the deal. The contract will reportedly also include multiple sponsorship deals, business ventures, and other lucrative aspects.

It will also see Ronaldo earn a reported €200 million to retain his status as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Certain reports also indicated a Saudi Arabian investment in the LaLiga club Valencia, with Ronaldo's involvement as a co-owner or ambassador.

