“I am not really thinking about the summer yet" - Liverpool and Arsenal target provides response when asked about future

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has shut down rumors linking him to Liverpool and Arsenal. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form this season for the Magpies, scoring 22 goals from 32 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Anfield. The Reds are looking for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has failed to impress this campaign.

The Uruguayan could leave the Merseyside club at the end of this season. Liverpool are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line next season and reportedly have their eyes on Isak.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also have been linked with the 25-year-old, who could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates. However, Isak has now suggested that he remains happy at St. James' Park.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, the Swede said that he is not thinking about his future at the moment.

“I am not really thinking about the summer yet. That will be a talking point when the season is finished. No talks have been held yet. I have said many times that I don’t really think too much about my future," said Isak.

He continued:

“I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player. We have been to one final and now we are in another one.”

Alexander Isak is under contract with the Magpies until 2028, so Liverpool and Arsenal will have to break the bank to secure his services.

Will Arsenal and Liverpool compete for a Bundesliga forward this summer?

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs offered the chance to sign Leroy Sane for free this summer, according to TBR Football. The German forward spent four seasons with Manchester City, before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2020.

The 29-year-old, however, is no longer indispensable for the Bavarians. Sane has registered eight goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions this season, but only 18 of them have been starts.

Sane's contract expires in a few months and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. Liverpool are in the market for a new forward amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also want a new attacker this summer to share the creative burden with Bukayo Saka. Both clubs could be tempted to move for Sane this year.

