“I swear they have 5 year olds designing our kits”, “Nike clearly don’t like us” – Chelsea fans brand rumored new away kit as ‘tragic’ after images leak online

Chelsea fans have reacted angrily to a reportedly leaked image of their new away kit for the 2022/23 season.

The Blues are yet to officially release any kits for the upcoming campaign, which begins in just over a month's time.

Twitter account Esvaphane has posted an image that they claim is Chelsea's new away kit, but fans aren't impressed with the apparent leak.

esvaphane @esvaphane Chelsea 22-23 deplasman forması sızdı!

Chelsea 22-23 away jersey leaked! Chelsea 22-23 deplasman forması sızdı!Chelsea 22-23 away jersey leaked! 💥 Chelsea 22-23 deplasman forması sızdı! 💥💥 Chelsea 22-23 away jersey leaked! 💥 https://t.co/sON4CDA4cZ

The white Nike top is accompanied by blue patterned stripes on the front and back, with space on the rear side for the numbers and names of players.

The plain white sleeves and shoulders are accompanied by a black cuff on either sleeve. Telecommunications company 3 remains the team's primary shirt sponsor, despite The Telegraph claiming in May that the west London club were considering changing their main sponsor.

Following the supposed leak, Blues supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the design, as they felt this was just another in a series of disappointing shirt designs:

London’s Finest @CFCdetails @TheBlueDodger @ChelseaFC @esvaphane I’m convinced Nike hate us. There’s no two ways about it. And we haven’t won a league title since this partnership. Time for adidas to return. At this point, I’d even take Umbro tbh @TheBlueDodger @ChelseaFC @esvaphane I’m convinced Nike hate us. There’s no two ways about it. And we haven’t won a league title since this partnership. Time for adidas to return. At this point, I’d even take Umbro tbh

Omar @CFCOmar8 @AbsoluteChelsea @esvaphane I swear they have 5 year olds designing our kits @AbsoluteChelsea @esvaphane I swear they have 5 year olds designing our kits

Jorginho's agent reveals when talks over Chelsea contract renewal will begin

Supporters of the two-time European champions have also begun to express concern over the fact that the club are yet to sign any players this summer, while also having several players out of contract next summer.

One of those players include first-team regular Jorginho, who has been a key part of the squad ever since his arrival from Napoli in 2018. The 30-year-old Italian international made 47 appearances for the club last term and is undoubtedly a favorite of Thoms Tuchel's.

According to his agent Joao Santos, Jorginho's priority is to stay at Stamford Bridge and that talks will begin over a contract extension in September.

Santos told Tuttomercatoweb, as per The Evening Standard:

“Chelsea are the priority. The contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September.”

The Blues will be keen to avoid a repeat of this summer, where they were forced to let first-choice central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers at the end of June.

Other first-team players whose deals are currently set to expire next summer include N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Tom Overend 🇺🇦 @tovers98 If Chelsea go to four at the back, no way would I be letting go of Jorginho.



He is the perfect anchor, and works brilliantly alongside a box to box destroyer in a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1.



I think the club will regret it if they do end up selling now. If Chelsea go to four at the back, no way would I be letting go of Jorginho.He is the perfect anchor, and works brilliantly alongside a box to box destroyer in a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1.I think the club will regret it if they do end up selling now. https://t.co/ChKdLZSjmG

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far