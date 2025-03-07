“I text you after 20-25 minutes” - Alan Shearer reiterates how his incredibly accurate prediction became true during Liverpool vs PSG

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed that he predicted Liverpool's midweek win early in the game. The Reds locked horns with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 5, in the Champions League round of 16.

The Parisians dominated the tie, registering 71 percent possession and 27 shots, 10 of which were on target. However, the Merseyside club banked on Alisson's brilliance to stay in the game, and ultimately secured a win via Harvey Elliot's 87th minute goal.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer revealed that he texted Gary Lineker during the game highlighting that Liverpool would win it by taking their only chance.

“I text you after 20-25 minutes, I said Liverpool will have one chance and they will win this game. It is crazy how they won it,” Shearer said via Rousing the Kop.

PSG registered 693 passes with 90 percent accuracy, while Arne Slot's side attempted 295 passes with 74 percent accuracy. The Parisians had 14 corners to Liverpool's two and the Ligue 1 giants will be disappointed not to pick up a win.

The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, at Anfield. The Reds will next face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 8, at home.

Should Liverpool have been down to 10 men against PSG?

Arne Slot.

One of the talking points of the game was whether Liverpool should have been down to 10 men following a first half incident. PSG's Bradley Barcola was through on goal when Ibrahima Konata appeared to nudge him on the back to bring him down.

The incident was reviewed by VAR, who backed the original decision not to reward a foul or hand Konate a red card.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has since insisted it was a wrong decision. Gary Lineker has now echoed those thoughts, but has outlined why referee Davide Massa opted against a foul.

“I think it was. I think it was one of those that if the referee had given it, they would have definitely stuck with the decision on the pitch,” said Lineker.

He continued:

“I suspect they were sitting there and were like ‘it’s a foul, but is it enough of a foul’. I think it was enough for a penalty, I think we all did. It brings me back to this point, this will never be sorted out under this thing on whether the bar is low or high.”

Ibrahima Konate, who joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021, has a contract at Anfield that expires in 2026.

