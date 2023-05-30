“I think he should go!” – Berbatov urges Chelsea and PSG target to join Manchester United instead

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has backed Victor Osimhen to move to Old Trafford in the summer. He believes that the Napoli star is perfect for the Red Devils and should get the deal done.

United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a striker this summer and has reportedly set sights on Osimhen. The Nigerian striker was in top form this season in Serie A and scored 25 goals in 31 games to help Napoli win the league title.

He has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Speaking to SPORTbible, Berbatov claimed that Manchester United should go all out to try to sign Osimhen this summer. He said:

“I think he should go! If United can find the funds to go for him then he should go. That striker is unbelievable in the way he scores in open play, his runs and the way he finds space, especially inside the penalty box. So in my opinion, if United need a striker and I think they need the striker they need to go for him.”

Manchester United have been looking to sign a striker after they released Cristiano Ronaldo in November last year following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. They also have the issue with Mason Greenwood as he remains suspended following the sexual assault charges.

They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley but the Dutch strike failed to score a single Premier League goal in 17 games for Manchester United.

Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United target will stay at current club

Dimitar Berbatov believes Harry Kane was the ideal choice for Manchester United, but he is very likely to stay at Tottenham Hotspur. The striker has been linked with a move away from Spurs for some time but has ended up staying at his boyhood club.

Berbatov said while talking to SPORTbible:

"Well, going a couple of seasons back Harry Kane was the obvious choice. You know, he's still there as someone being linked to United and probably will be all summer long. We're going to watch another soap opera, probably."

He added:

“But I think he's gonna stay at Spurs because his legacy there now is too big. His legacy is enormous. He is their leading goalscorer and when you say sports, the first thing that comes to mind is Harry Kane. So I think I don't think he wants to tarnish that legacy. He's going to stay there in my opinion.”

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 38 games in the Premier League this season and is in the final 12 months of his contract. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in the forward, while Real Madrid are also keeping tabs.

Poll : 0 votes