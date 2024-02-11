"I've heard he's learning German" - Journalist suggests ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is keen on managing Bayern Munich

German journalist Christian Falk has reported that former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is interested in the Bayern Munich job.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is facing tough times. His team's poor performance, especially against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, where they lost 3-0 on February 10, has made their fans upset. According to Bild, Tuchel's situation at Bayern has gotten even more complicated, as fans have placed "Tuchel out" signs near the club premises.

Now, there's talk about Jose Mourinho possibly taking over from Tuchel, who notably managed Chelsea before taking the top job in Germany. Insider Christian Falk has revealed that Mourinho is already learning German, hinting at his interest in Bayern Munich (via Miasanmia):

"I've heard he’s learning German. He has 'flirted' with the job in the past. He would be ready."

Mourinho has been widely known for his success in football, having managed across England, Spain, and Italy. He recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League with AS Roma in 2022. However, poor form with the Italian outfit has seen him receive the sack earlier this season.

If Mourinho were to step in, he could bring significant changes to the German giants, who are struggling to catch up to Bayer Leverkusen this season. He will also reunite with players like Harry Kane, who he notably managed during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the legendary manager will face several challenges, including adapting to the Bundesliga, where he hasn't managed before.

Chelsea to assess Mauricio Pochettino after first season, with Jose Mourinho available for hire

Mauricio Pochettino's first year at Chelsea has had its ups and downs, as the Argentine manager has won just 15 out of 32 games, with 11 losses. The Blues have reportedly decided to review Pochettino's role as head coach once the season ends. There have been speculations about him leaving the club in the summer.

A major setback was their 4-2 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which cast doubts on his future. However, a recent 3-1 victory against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round has helped to somewhat ease the mood at Stamford Bridge.

According to 90min (via Football365), Chelsea and Pochettino have agreed to evaluate his position at the season's end. They will look at various factors, like how the team has performed, and whether his vision matches the club's future goals.

While there's talk about who might replace Pochettino, Jose Mourinho's name has come up. Despite this, the report from 90min suggests Mourinho might not be the right choice for the Blues. The club is thinking carefully about picking a manager who will fit well with their long-term plans.

Mourinho has previously managed Chelsea, winning numerous trophies with them.