“If Manchester United got him they’d get a signing-and-a-half” - Paul Merson tells Ruben Amorim to sign 27-year-old Chelsea star in Garnacho swap deal

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to secure the services of Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku in a straight swap for Alejandro Garnacho. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are ready to offload the Argentinean this month amid interest from the Blues as well as Napoli.

Garnacho has struggled to nail down a regular place in Ruben Amorim's starting XI. The London giants are reportedly ready to take him to Stamford Bridge this month and are even offering Nkunku in return.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson pointed out that Cole Palmer's presence has hurt the Frenchman at Chelsea.

"If I’m Man United, I’m getting that deal done, 100 per cent. I’m dropping him [Garnacho] off and picking up Nkunku. He’s a good player, he’s just bang unlucky at Chelsea because of Palmer whose done unbelievably well. He’s a good player. Honestly, if Man United got him they’d get a signing-and-a-half," said Merson.

He continued:

"I don’t get the Garnacho one. He’s not better than Jadon Sancho nowhere near, he’s not better than Pedro Neto. Him and Noni Madueke have their days when they’re looking good but they won’t be consistent enough. I don’t see where he plays but the other lad walks into the Man United team."

Alejandro Garnacho has scored eight goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions for Manchester United this season. However, he only has one goal and one assist from 15 appearances under Amorim.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Chelsea's interest in Alejandro Garnacho?

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has refused to entertain talk about a possible move for Alejandro Garnacho this month. The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late and the Argentinean fits their transfer strategy.

When quizzed regarding the matter recently, Maresca pointed out that he is well stocked in attack at the moment.

“I'm happy with what we have at this moment. I said many times, on the right side it's Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke], left side Jadon [Sancho] and Misha [Mudryk] was with us, now he's not with us. Tyrique [George] is the profile that can help us. In this moment we are okay,” said Maresca.

Christopher Nkunku has already missed 48 games for club and country since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. The Frenchman has scored 13 goals and set up four more from 28 games across competitions this season.

