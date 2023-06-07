Ilkay Gundogan’s wife's transfer preference disclosed amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's wife could reportedly play a crucial role in deciding the German midfielder's next destination, with Arsenal and Barcelona both interested. She is believed to be a fan of the Catalan side and is pushing the German to join Xavi's side next season.

As per a report by Spanish journalist Toni Juanmartí, Gundogan's wife Sara Arfaoui is a Barcelona fan and is trying to convince her husband to join the Catalan side. The future of the Manchester City star is hanging in the balance as he is yet to make a decision with three offers on the table.

Gundogan will become a free agent at the end of this month if he does not sign a new deal at Manchester City. The Cityzens are keen on keeping him but he has hinted at a move away from the club.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"We have been together for seven years. It has been amazing. We have won a lot together, and to hear things like that, of course, brings me joy and a smile, and I appreciate what I have done in these last seven years."

He added:

"There are talks in the background. That's normal with just a couple of months left, but without going too much into detail, there is nothing decided yet from my side or the club's side, so the talks are continuing. If there's a decision, you guys will be the first ones to know."

Arsenal are also pushing to sign the midfielder, while journalist Matte Moretto claimed there was interest from Saudi Arabia as well.

Barcelona target yet to make a decision on his future

SPORT were reporting earlier in June that Barcelona had managed to convince Ilkay Gundogan to pen a three-year deal with the club. However, his uncle has dismissed all such reports and stated that nothing was decided from the player's end.

He added that the Manchester City star was keeping his options open and not thinking about his future. The midfielder is focused on winning the treble with his club and any transfer-related decision is expected to be taken after the Champions League final.

Manchester City will be glad that the Barcelona target has put his transfer thoughts on the shelf as they have the UEFA Champions League final to play. The Cityzens face Inter Milan and are aiming to win their first European trophy and complete the treble this season.

