Ilkay Gundogan has secret clause in Barcelona contract amid uncertainty over La Liga registration: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly completed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer. The Germany international, however, is aware of the club's financial situation and has inserted a secret clause in his contract as per reports in Spain.

According to Sport.es, Gundogan's entourage have included a clause in his contract with Barcelona to safeguard his future should the club fail to register him due to La Liga regulations. Defender Jules Kounde's debut was delayed last year as the club couldn't register him on time due to the Spanish league's wage cap.

Gundogan has made sure that a similar incident isn't repeated with him, adding a clause that would see him get released if the club fail to register him before their opening La Liga match of the season.

Barcelona have reportedly given assurances that such an episode will not be repeated and hope to register him by July 1. But that hasn't stopped the German from securing his future.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo report that the midfielder has also completed his medical ahead of the impending move.

Ilkay Gundogan to sign two-year deal with Barcelona - Reports

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Gundogan's move to Barcelona is complete and an announcement can be expected at any time. The German joins the club on a free transfer and has signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

Romano tweeted:

"Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago.

"Gundogan has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year."

Gundogan will replace club legend Sergio Busquets at the club, who announced his departure this summer.

Romano reports that Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque is set to join the Blaugrana as well. The 18-year-old forward will join from Athletico Paranaense for a transfer fee of €35 million plus €10m in add-ons.

