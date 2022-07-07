Impending Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling aiming to win Champions League and Ballon d'Or at Stamford Bridge: Reports

Raheem Sterling is aiming to win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or at Chelsea ahead of his impending arrival from Manchester City, reports The Sun.

The England international is all set to join the Blues on a £45 million transfer after agreeing terms. He is hoping to spearhead their new era under Todd Boehly.

Sterling is keen to wrap up the deal as soon as possible to join Thomas Tuchel's pre-season squad, which departs for the United States on Saturday.

Sterling will leave City on good terms, having enjoyed a glorious seven-year spell with the Manchester side that yielded seven trophies, including four Premier League medals.

He's amassed 339 appearances for the club, registering 131 goals and 94 assists. However, he turned down a bumper new contract from the reigning English champions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed. Raheem Sterling accepted Chelsea as future destination weeks ago after direct talk with Tuchel - and personal terms fully agreed, he’ll be among best paid players.Chelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed. Raheem Sterling accepted Chelsea as future destination weeks ago after direct talk with Tuchel - and personal terms fully agreed, he’ll be among best paid players. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed. https://t.co/he08wImBKH

The 28-year-old star, who's held talks with City boss Pep Guardiola, believes it's the right time to make a move.

With the World Cup in Qatar coming up later this year, he feels he can find regular gametime at Chelsea after being sidelined for a spell at the Etihad last season.

He's also held positive talks with his Tuchel and a deal is being conducted on good terms between the two clubs.

The Sun has also reported that Sterling's departure stems from his desire to win more trophies, especially the Champions League, which is missing from his cabinet.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their attacking vanguard following Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan on loan.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Here are some of his best in the Champions League... 🤩 Raheem Sterling has 225 goal contributions for Man City in 337 games!Here are some of his best in the Champions League... 🤩 Raheem Sterling has 225 goal contributions for Man City in 337 games! 🔥Here are some of his best in the Champions League... 🤩 https://t.co/FcGBvmwzbb

The Blues are keen to end their five-year wait for another Premier League title, and a player of Sterling's ilk and experience can certainly help their cause.

Chelsea's pre-season games begin on July 16 against Mexican side Club America and the Blues will kick-start their league campaign away to Everton on August 6.

Chelsea eyeing a major shake-up under new management

The Blues are set to herald a new era under new ownership and Tuchel is eyeing a shake-up of his squad following a disappointing 2021-22 season.

His side failed to lift any major silverware at the business end of their campaign, losing out in the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup (both against Liverpool).

While Sterling's arrival looks imminent, Chelsea will also be looking to revamp their defence ahead of the start of the league season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far