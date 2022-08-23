Inter keen on signing 23-year-old Chelsea star on loan: Reports 

Inter Milan are trying to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah on a loan deal before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Nerazzurri and the Blues have had a direct line of communication this summer after completing two separate deals with each other. Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter on a season-long deal while Chelsea signed Cesare Casadei for a fee of £16.8 million.

Serie A side Spezia have asked for Ethan Ampadu on loan.



It now appears that the Serie A giants want to sign another Chelsea player on a temporary basis. Chalobah's importance in manager Thomas Tuchel's starting XI was expected to increase following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

However, the Blues signing Kalidou Koulibaly and potentially bringing in Wesley Fofana from Leicester City could knock him down the pecking order once again. Tuchel's lack of faith in the England U21 international is evident.

The Englishman was an unused substitute in all three of his team's Premier League games this month. Despite an acute shortage of centre-backs, the German manager opted to play Reece James as a centre-half in the 3-0 defeat against Leeds United on Sunday (August 21).

Chalobah featured in just three of Chelsea's last 10 Premier League games of the 2021-22 season. Perhaps the Cobham graduate will look at Fikayo Tomori and be inspired by his change of fortunes at AC Milan.

Tomori departed Stamford Bridge last summer on a permanent basis to play in Italy's capital city and led the Rossoneri to their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Chelsea focused on outgoings in defense

Romano's aforementioned tweet went on to add that the Blues are also working to sort out the futures of Ethan Ampadu and Emerson Palmieri.

The Welsh centre-back made 29 league appearances for Venezia on loan last season but could not save his side from relegation to Serie B. Spezia seem impressed by what they have seen of him and the Serie A side now want to sign Ampadu on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are reportedly in the final stages of officially announcing Emerson's arrival. Considering Marc Cucurella's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer, the Italy international's exit won't sting Tuchel.

However, letting Chalobah leave could come back to haunt the Blues even if they sign Fofana. The Englishman offers depth in their defense, which would be invaluable if one of their senior defenders gets injured or suspended during the season.

