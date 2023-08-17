Inter make €25 million bid to sign Manchester United target: Reports 

Fabrizio Romano reported that Inter Milan have made a €25 million offer to sign Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard in the summer transfer market.

Bayern's valuation of the player, however, is higher, as they want €35 million to €40 million for the French full-back. Inter, though, are reluctant to increase their offer at this point in time.

Romano's recent tweet on the transfer read:

"Inter formal proposal to Bayern has been sent today, as expected and called in the morning: €25m on the table for Benji Pavard. Deal remains difficult due to Bayern requests but Pavard insists with the club as he wants to leave."

Manchester United have long been interested in making a move for Oavard. The Frenchman also fueled transfer speculation by leaving a comment under Raphael Varane's post after United's win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League opener.

Apart from the Red Devils, Arsenal are also understood to be interested in the French full-back. However, Inter's interest can make things interesting.

Pavard, a FIFA World Cup winner with France in 2018, has so far made 163 appearances for the Bavarians since joining the club in 2019. He has so far scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists for the Bundesliga giants.

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic spoke about Andre Onana

Andre Onana made his official Manchester United debut during the clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which the Red Devils won by a scoreline of 1-0.

While there was a late penalty controversy as the result of Onana clattering into a Wolves player inside the area, overall the Cameroonian was solid.

Onana's distribution skill with the ball is one of the main reasons why the goalkeeper was brought into the team.

United legend Nemanja Vidic has now shared his take on the player, as the Serbian said (via the Red Devils' website):

“I think the manager likes to play from the behind and Onana is known as the keeper that is good with the feet, so that is, first of all, what he's going to bring."

Vidic added:

“And he was in Inter, he has the experience of playing in a big team, and before [that] he was in Ajax, so all those teams have a winning mentality and they are challenging for the trophies. He's ready to be part of the squad. And he’s ready to compete on a big level. So, I'm expecting him to be a good replacement for David [De Gea]."

Onana's qualities are evident, and he is only 27 years old. Hence, fans can expect the goalkeeper to be a key player for Manchester United for the foreseeable future.