Inter Milan considering 2 players in potential swap deal with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Inter Milan could be set to offer Chelsea Milan Skriniar or Alessandro Bastoni in exchange for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Lukaku, 29, is pushing for an early exit from Stamford Bridge, just a year removed from his club-record £97.8 million transfer from Inter. The striker is keen to return to the San Siro. According to the Daily Mail, he is prepared to take a £3 million per year pay cut to seal the deal.

However, a move could be difficult given that Inter Milan do not have the budget to perhaps meet the Blues' valuation of the striker. A two-year loan move has been touted by Inter but the latest reports suggest they may look to offer Chelsea a swap deal.

CBS Sports Golazo's Ben Jacobs reports that the Serie A giants are open to offering Milan Skriniar, 27, as part of a swap deal. Along with Skriniar, Inter are also open to offering the Blues Alessandro Bastoni to secure Lukaku's return.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter. Inter are open to offering Milan Skriniar if (and it is an if) Chelsea pursue a swap-deal. They'd prefer not to lose Lautaro Martinez, though. Be ironic if Martinez left given Lukaku has cited him as a big part of why he wants to return. Martinez's agent says he's happy at Inter.

Despite Chelsea holding an interest in Lautaro Martinez, the Nerazzuri is not keen on parting ways with the striker. The 24-year-old is Inter's main forward, having scored 21 goals in 35 Serie A games last season.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rejoining Inter Milan paves the way for Armando Broja to come into the fold

Armando Broja (right) returns to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It's easy to forget that Armando Broja is a Chelsea player given the on-loan Southampton striker has only made one senior appearance for the Blues. The 20-year-old has had an impressive campaign at St Mary's Stadium with Southampton and although he hasn't been prolific, he is certainly turning heads.

The Albanian managed nine goals in 38 appearances for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side and has shown he has the credentials to flourish under Thomas Tuchel. Pacey, imposing and dominant in the air, Broja had been a nightmare for many defenses throughout the season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK For me Armando Broja must be given a chance in our first team next season. I don’t want him to go on loan or be sold. I remember Spurs in a similar position a few years ago & kept faith with Harry Kane, we need to do the same. For me Armando Broja must be given a chance in our first team next season. I don’t want him to go on loan or be sold. I remember Spurs in a similar position a few years ago & kept faith with Harry Kane, we need to do the same. https://t.co/6dHk3W7OfD

The centre-forward currently has four years left on his deal with Tuchel's side. He is drawing interest from the likes of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton.

The Daily Mail reports that the Premier League trio are joined ironically by Inter and Napoli in keeping tabs on the Albanian's situation. Chelsea, though, would be foolish not to give Broja an opportunity to shine next season as he continues to develop.

