Inter Milan continuing to monitor Arsenal star - Reports

After selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain for £51 million, Inter Milan are now in the market for a new right-back and have set their eyes on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. Bellerin himself appears to be keen on a move after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Hector Bellerin | Arsenal player’s agent ‘expected’ to travel in ‘next few days’ – Exit talks ‘remain alive’, ‘hot name’ on club’s listhttps://t.co/4I1g7rY9Cq #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 23, 2021

Inter Milan do not want to commit to paying a fee for Bellerin and are looking for a one-year loan with the option of striking a permanent deal next year.

However, Arsenal will not even consider selling their vice-captain without being guaranteed some transfer money. They are looking for around £15 million for Bellerin, who still has two years left on his current deal.

Inter Milan are looking to strike a one-year loan deal with Arsenal for Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin in action for Arsenal (file photo)

Even though Arsenal are looking for a guaranteed fee for Hector Bellerin, they would be open to a loan deal, as long as Inter agree to an obligation to buy clause.

#Bellerin would earn €3.5m-a-year, over the course of the 5 years on the contract #Inter have offered him. The player has already informed Arsenal of his desire to join Inter, Arsenal want to sell him & they are asking €20m for him, Inter just want a loan with an option to buy. pic.twitter.com/lVnGaKfIS5 — ENJOY INTER (@EnjoyInter) July 22, 2021

Bellerin started just 29 of the 55 possible games for Arsenal last season, playing 2089 minutes out of the total available 3420 minutes in the Premier League. It clearly indicates that he is no longer an outright first choice defender for Arsenal.

He was left frustrated after being benched in favor of Callum Chambers, who is predominantly a central defender. Bellerin is therefore understandably looking to leave the club this summer after falling out of favor with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Bellerin has already spoken to Arsenal about a potential departure and feels the time is right to move on after joining the club ten years ago. He is looking to revive his career in Italy after being benched for large parts of the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal are yet to receive any official bids for the Spanish full-back and no other team, besides Inter Milan, has shown any real interest in Bellerin so far. Arsenal are under no pressure to sell Bellerin and are still pushing for an outright sale for him this summer.

Bellerin’s agent will soon be in Milan to discuss the next course of action with the Nerazzurri, who currently wish to stick to their desire to get the Spaniard on a one-year loan deal. Inter Milan will hope Arsenal soften their stance as the weeks go by.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more