Inter Milan eye move for Arsenal attacker as they look to replace Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly identified Arsenal star Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

Balogun, 21, has cemented himself as one of the hottest offensive talents in Europe following his season-long loan spell at Stade de Reims. He registered 22 goals and three assists in 39 matches for the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and flair, the two-cap USA international has been rumored to leave the Gunners of late. With Gabriel Jesus established at the Emirates, he is expected to be offloaded to raise funds.

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan have expressed an interest in signing Balogun on a permanent switch ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are currently on the hunt for an apt replacement for the outgoing Lukaku.

The Nerazzurri, who are also likely to lose Edin Dzeko this summer, are keen to provide a solid offensive partner to Lautaro Martinez next campaign. They are of the opinion that Balogun's mobility could complement the Argentine.

Apart from Simone Inzaghi's team, AC Milan are also interested in luring the young striker away from Arsenal in the summer transfer window. RB Leipzig, Marseille and AS Monaco are also keeping tabs on him, as per The Athletic.

Lukaku, on the other hand, endured a poor season by his usual standards last time around, registering 14 goals and seven assists in 37 matches. His future at Chelsea is also believed to be uncertain as of now.

Former Chelsea defender warns Arsenal against Kai Havertz transfer

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Chelsea ace Jason Cundy shared his opinion on Arsenal target Kai Havertz. He said:

"Technically, Havertz is a brilliant footballer. For me though, he lacks a bit of heart, you know? If you are in a battle, I am not sure whether he is the man you want.

"The thing for me, if I was an Arsenal fan, that would concern me is that he goes missing. He lacks a little bit of steel, a little bit of fight, he can drift out of games very, very quickly."

Havertz, 24, has recently emerged as a potential summer sale for Chelsea due to his sub-par outings over the past three campaigns. Despite helping his team lift three trophies, he has struggled to live up to his initial expectations.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are confident about sealing a £60 million deal for the German this summer. But, they are set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the Chelsea player, who is said to be valued at £70 million.

