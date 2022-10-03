Inter Milan interested in signing out of favor Manchester United star in January - Reports 

Inter Milan are interested in signing out-of-favor Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this January, as per Fichajes.

Van de Beek moved to United from Ajax back in 2020 for £35.1 in a transfer that has failed to live up to expectations.

The Dutch midfielder has made just 53 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Van de Beek spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton, but injury issues hampered his time at Goodison Park. He made just seven appearances for the Toffees.

The Dutch midfielder may be given a route out of his Old Trafford nightmare by Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.

The Nerazzurri boss is pushing for the signing of the Manchester United midfielder in the January transfer window.

Inzaghi has noticed a lack of depth in his midfield, with Marcelo Brozovic's hamstring injury shining a light on the need for reinforcements.

There had been hope for Van de Beek that he may get more game time under the new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician coached the midfielder at Ajax, with Van de Beek making 113 appearances under Ten Hag, scoring 32 goals and contributing 29 assists.

However, the opposition has ensued, with Van de Beek rarely featuring under the former Ajax head coach at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag deems Van de Beek surplus to requirements at Manchester United

Van de Beek may be bidding farewell to Old Trafford

Ten Hag has decided that he Van de Beek is not required at Manchester United, according to journalist Peter O'Rourke.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“He finds himself sort of surplus to requirements at Manchester United right now and it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with van de Beek in January."

A loan move may be more suitable for Inter as they will likely not look to spend too much in a difficult January transfer window.

However, Manchester United will be looking to part ways with a midfielder who will perhaps go down as one of the worst signings in the club's history.

A lack of form can be put on Van de Beek's shoulders but he has been mismanaged.

There was never a feeling that he was a signing former United boss Ole Gunnar Solslkjaer desired when he joined the club in 2020.

Coincidentally, the start of Van de Beek's stagnating career occurred under Solskjaer when the Norweigan would continuously leave him on the bench.

