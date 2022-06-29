Inter Milan likely to keep Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku beyond 2023: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly likely to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan deal from Chelsea until the end of June 2024 and could then potentially sign the Belgian permanently.

Lukaku, 29, is rejoining the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan after spending just one season back at Stamford Bridge. Tuttosport (via Semipreinter) reports that both Inter and the Blues have an informal agreement for the Belgian hitman to stay in Milan beyond 2023.

New regulations prohibit clubs from sealing loan deals for longer than one season but it is expected that Lukaku's loan will be extended next summer. Inter have agreed to a loan fee with the west London side of £6.9 million-plus add-ons and will cover all of the player's wages this season (per Sky Sports).

Chelsea are still valuing their club-record £97.8 million (€115m) signing at €70 million as he earns high wages. However, this fee will reportedly come down to €46 million in 2024.

This is when Inter Milan may look to strike a deal to lure their 2021 Serie A winner on a permanent deal.

Lukaku leaves Thomas Tuchel's after managing just 15 goals in 44 appearances, a far cry from the numbers that saw him become a top star in Serie A. The Belgian bagged 64 goals in 95 appearances at Inter before arriving back at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has now arrived in Milan to complete his loan move back to Inter Milan (per the aforementioned SkySports source).

Commenting on his return to Itlay, he told reporters:

"I'm so happy to be back."

The Belgian striker will complete a medical on Wednesday (June 29) before being officially unveiled as an Inter Milan player yet again.

It brings to an end a torrid stint at Stamford Bridge for the 29-year-old, who has encountered a fractious relationship with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian striker ran into issues both on and off the field, not gelling well with Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku was interviewed by Sky Italia last December where he spoke of wanting to return to Inter one day. He said:

"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more."

The former Manchester United striker also took issue with his place in Tuchel's side and would soon find himself on the bench at Stamford Bridge. He now heads back to Milan looking to rediscover the form that led to him being touted as one of Europe's best strikers.

