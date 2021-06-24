Inter Milan linked with shock move for Barcelona star - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly weighing up a move for Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba. The Italian giants are in the market for a left-back this summer after Ashley Young left the club to join Aston Villa earlier this month.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan are keen to make use of Barcelona's current financial situation by launching a bid for Alba. Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that apart from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Lionel Messi and a few others, every member of the squad is available if the club receives the right price.

Alba is a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy. The left-back rose to prominence during his time with Valencia. He spent three years with the Spanish club, during which he made 110 appearances in all competitions. Alba also received a call-up to the Spain squad for Euro 2012 while he was at Valencia.

After putting in a number of impressive performances in Spain's run to glory at Euro 2012, Jordi Alba earned himself a move to Barcelona that summer.

During his nine seasons with the Catalan giants, Alba has become a stalwart at left-back for the club. He has also developed into one of the best full-backs of his generation.

Alba has gone on to make over 380 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. He was one of the standout players in Ronald Koeman's side last season as he scored three goals and provided seven assists in La Liga.

The departure of Young from Inter has left the club with 35-year-old Aleksandar Kolarov as the only senior left-back in the squad. The Nerrazzuri will therefore, look to sign a new left-back this summer. Inter Milan's pursuit of Alba could, however, be hindered by their own dire financial situation.

Inter Milan 'preparing offer for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba' https://t.co/uZTuHNaLv5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 23, 2021

Also read: David James' Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Barcelona will be reluctant to sell Jordi Alba to Inter Milan this summer

Jordi Alba reacts during one of Barcelona's 2020-21 La Liga matches

Alba firmly established himself as one of the most reliable players in Ronald Koeman's squad last season. His experience and close relationship with the players and club officials makes him almost indispensable.

Barcelona have, however, been linked with a move for Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya in recent months. The Catalans could be forced to sell a number of their star players this summer in order to balance their account books.

Also read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Anantaajith Ra