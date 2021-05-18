Inter Milan look set to raid Chelsea as Antonio Conte wants to reunite with duo - Reports

Inter Milan are planning a summer splurge after winning the Serie A title, and manager Antonio Conte could raid his former club, Chelsea.

The Blues have made good progress under Thomas Tuchel this season and could yet win the UEFA Champions League title under the German tactician.

Regardless of what happens in the next couple of weeks, Chelsea are expected to offload some of their players and give Tuchel the chance to stamp his authority on the squad.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter Milan are looking to add more freshness to the left side of their midfield, and several names have been linked with the club.

The likes of Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young have done well in left-sided midfield and left wing-back roles, but while the former’s high salary is an issue, the latter’s form has faded in recent months.

Several names from Serie A have been thrown into the mix, but Chelsea duo Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso have also been linked.

Chelsea could offload both Emerson and Alonso this summer

Although Marcos Alonso has enjoyed a return to action under Thomas Tuchel, it remains to be seen if his long-term future will be at Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell is the preferred option for Tuchel, so it would not be a surprise if Alonso is sold this summer. The Spaniard, like Emerson, joined Chelsea while Antonio Conte was in charge of the club, so a reunion is still a possibility.

The same can be said of Emerson, whose contract will come to an end in the summer of 2022. Chelsea will want to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

Unlike Alonso, Emerson is still young and has a lot of top-flight football left in him. Still only 26, he would be a long-term acquisition for Inter Milan and might not cost a steep fee either.

Emerson has made just two appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, while Alonso has played 13 times for the Blues.

Inter will need to replace Ashley Young at the very least, as the former England international is in the twilight of his career.