Inter Milan looking to swap Christian Eriksen for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are looking at a possible swap deal with Chelsea which would see Jorginho head to the San Siro with Christian Eriksen heading in the other direction.

The two players have been linked with a host of clubs in recent times with reports of their dissatisfaction with their respective clubs being the reason for their proposed exits.

While Jorginho's Chelsea exit has not been talked about much, Christian Eriksen has always been touted to be on his way out of the San Siro outfit.

The Inter Milan CEO even confirmed that the club was open to listening to offers for the Danish star in the January transfer window. Eriksen has had a very tough time in Italy since his €20m move to Inter Milan from Tottenham in January last year.

There were high expectations of the attacking midfielder after his impressive performances in the Premier League. However, Eriksen has failed to live up to the hype with his playing time limited as he struggles to adapt to head coach Antonio Conte's tactics.

Competition for a starting place with the Nerazzurri has also played a major part in his struggles. The 28-year-old has managed only 13 league starts in over a year.

82% - Nine of Jorginho's 11 Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot (82%) - this is the highest ratio of any player with 10+ goals in the competition's history. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/3fijuMtR6P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Jorginho signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a very good debut season under Maurizio Sarri. The Italian started all but one game in the Premier League that season and was integral to their Europa League title triumph. However, since Maurizio Sarri departed the club, Jorginho has struggled for regular playing time.

Chelsea prefer a regular sale instead of a swap deal

Advertisement

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Chelsea have reportedly rejected the proposal as they would rather get cash for their player than opt for a swap deal involving Christian Eriksen. The Blues believe they can get between €15m to €20m from Inter Milan for the midfielder's services.

The move is said to just be an idea for now as the transfer window remains closed until the summer. Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has also claimed that Eriksen is no longer is committed to the club and is unlikely to move.

🇮🇹 Jorginho vs Sheffield United:



90 minutes played

1 goal

104 touches

87.1% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 shot on target

100% dribble completion

6/10 ground duels won

2 clearances

4 tackles



🌟 Rating: 7.5#CFC | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/NY6yAxI8Qr — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 8, 2021

Jorginho also seems to be back in the fold at Chelsea under new manager Thomas Tuchel as the 29-year-old has started all four games for the manager, scoring two goals.