Inter Milan plotting January swoop for Barcelona summer signing: Reports 

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri are considering a move to bring the Ivorian midfielder back to Serie A.

Kessie joined the Blaugrana in the summer on a free transfer after his contract expired at AC Milan. However, the dynamic midfielder has not been able to force himself into Xavi Hernandez's first-team plans yet.

Kessie has played just 485 minutes of first-team football for Barca across 13 games this season, starting just five games across all competitions. The former AC Milan midfielder has struggled with fitness issues and has not been able to make the most of the chances presented to him.

With Kessie struggling to cope with the competition for places in Barcelona's midfield, Inter Milan are looking to offer him an exit route.

As per Barca Universal, Inter Milan have been long-term admirers of Kessie and wanted him at the club on a number of occasions. The Nerazzurri wanted Kessie prior to his move to local rivals AC Milan from Atalanta and also tried to negotiate a swap deal with the Rossoneri later.

With Kessie struggling for chances under Xavi, the Italian giants will revive their interest in the Ivory Coast midfielder.

Kessie is believed to be keen to complete the season with Barcelona before taking a call on his future. However, Inter Milan are set to make a loan offer for the midfielder despite being aware that his wages could be beyond their reach.

Kessie currently has the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets chooses his next club as he prepares to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Captain Sergio Busquets has reportedly chosen Major League Soccer club Inter Miami as his next destination.

Despiting being 34, the midfielder remains a key player for both the Blaugrana and Spain. However, it is understood that Busquets has decided to call time on his career at Camp Nou and wants a new challenge.

(Source: Sergio Busquets will join Inter Miami next summer. The decision is made.(Source: @COPE 🚨 Sergio Busquets will join Inter Miami next summer. The decision is made.(Source: @COPE) https://t.co/WWYxc12S0p

Busquets could sensationally reunite with his long-term Barca teammate Lionel Messi, who is also strongly linked with a move to Inter Miami. Both Busquets and Messi are out of contract in the summer at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

